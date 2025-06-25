News

Public urged to identify ‘vigilantes’ behind Samora Machel triple murder

By TimesLIVE - 25 June 2025 - 11:15
Victims of the triple murder were found on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Three men accused of robbery have been killed in an apparent vigilante attack at Samora Machel township in Cape Town. 

Police detectives appealed to the public to help identify the attackers responsible for the triple murder on Tuesday. 

“The bodies of three men, aged between 26 and 35, were discovered at about 8am in different locations within proximity of each other in C Section informal settlement, Samora Machel,” said police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut. 

“Preliminary information indicates the victims were allegedly accused by community members of being armed robbers and were targeted and killed in what appears to be a vigilante-style attack.”

Postmortem examinations will confirm the exact cause of death but it appeared the victims were fatally assaulted. 

“We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in bringing those responsible to justice. Members of the public can contact Crime Stop anonymously on 08600-10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application.” 

