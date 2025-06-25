News

Mayor Morero survives no confidence motion

By SISANDA MBOLEKWA - 25 June 2025 - 16:38
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has survived a motion of no confidence in him. File image
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has survived a motion of no confidence in him. File image
Image: Sharon Seretlo

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has survived the motion to oust him.

The DA attempted to remove him from office by sponsoring the motion of no confidence against him. However, the official opposition party fell short of the numbers required to seal the deal.

Their caucus of 71 were supported by the FF Plus and ACDP.

The government of local unity’s coalition partners stood firm in their support of the mayor, with the ANC, EFF, Al Jama-ah and other minority parties voting against the motion.

Their ally, ActionSA, which holds the speaker position, announced their intention to abstain from the vote, saying their decision takes place against the background of ActionSA's agreement last year “strictly to support the government of local unity on an issue-by-issue basis to prevent the city being held to ransom by coalition tensions in other municipalities”.

In the 270-seat council the ANC has 89 seats, the EFF 29 and the PA eight. The IFP has seven seats, while various minority parties hold 12.

Morero had the backing of 144 councillors, beating the 136 threshhold to retain his position.

A total of 75 councilors voted in favour of the motion, while 43 abstained.

The council will discuss two more motions, with the DA having tabled the motion against the council chief whip Sthembiso Zungu.

The motion against speaker Nobuhle Mthembu from ActionSA is sponsored by the Al Jama-ah party.

TimesLIVE

Morero positive of beating no confidence motion

Joburg mayor Dada Morero says he is confident the motion of no confidence tabled against him in council will fail, asserting that the ANC-led ...
News
1 day ago

Joburg opposition unites for no confidence vote

Opposition parties in the City of Johannesburg say the motion of no confidence brought against mayor Dada Morero and other city officials is about ...
News
6 hours ago

ActionSA to abstain from voting in no-confidence motion against Dada Morero

ActionSA - one of the key allies of the ANC in the Johannesburg city coalition - has announced that it will not defend mayor Dada Morero during the ...
News
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
2025 Youth Day recap