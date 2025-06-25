News

Lesufi removes three HODs who failed lifestyle audits

25 June 2025 - 17:54
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
Panyaza Lesufi, premier of Gauteng.
Panyaza Lesufi, premier of Gauteng.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has removed three heads of departments (HODs) who failed their lifestyle audits.

At least 37% of Gauteng's accounting officers, such as directors-general – HODs, and CEOs – whose lifestyles were audited, have been categorised as high-risk or failed the assessment.

In response to these findings, the SIU, which conducted the audits, notified the affected employees, directing them to address and rectify the identified discrepancies promptly to avoid potential disciplinary measures.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi

According to Lesufi, officials whose lifestyles were found to be inconsistent with the audit findings were given an opportunity to provide an explanation. "I can confirm that, over the weekend, I received the final report from the SIU (Special Investigating Unit), and three out of the four HODs do not comply and based on this, I have taken a decision to remove the affected HODs from their positions," he said.

"In response to these findings, the SIU, which conducted the audits, notified the affected employees, directing them to address and rectify the identified discrepancies promptly to avoid potential disciplinary measures."  

Lesufi also announced a new MEC for environment Ewan Botha from the Patriotic Alliance, who is succeeding Shayla Peter, who has been redeployed to the National Assembly by her party.

SowetanLIVE

R1.4m lost to financial misconduct by Gauteng govt officials

At least R1,4m has been lost by Gauteng government because of financial misconduct by officials.
News
8 hours ago

Hundreds of police cars in Gauteng are stuck at workshops

More than 700 police vehicles in Gauteng are currently out of service  due to mechanical failures, accidents or missing parts, a situation that is ...
News
2 days ago

Dispute over R2m spent to repair school

“Repairs have been done at the school.”This is how Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane responded to the legislature when asked about repair work at ...
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | I'll retain GNU if I become president - Paul Mashatile
2025 Youth Day recap