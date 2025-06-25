According to Lesufi, officials whose lifestyles were found to be inconsistent with the audit findings were given an opportunity to provide an explanation. "I can confirm that, over the weekend, I received the final report from the SIU (Special Investigating Unit), and three out of the four HODs do not comply and based on this, I have taken a decision to remove the affected HODs from their positions," he said.
"In response to these findings, the SIU, which conducted the audits, notified the affected employees, directing them to address and rectify the identified discrepancies promptly to avoid potential disciplinary measures."
Lesufi also announced a new MEC for environment Ewan Botha from the Patriotic Alliance, who is succeeding Shayla Peter, who has been redeployed to the National Assembly by her party.
SowetanLIVE
Lesufi removes three HODs who failed lifestyle audits
Image: Sharon Seretlo
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has removed three heads of departments (HODs) who failed their lifestyle audits.
At least 37% of Gauteng's accounting officers, such as directors-general – HODs, and CEOs – whose lifestyles were audited, have been categorised as high-risk or failed the assessment.
