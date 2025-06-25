The council is set to vote on three motions of no confidence brought against the mayor, Dada Morero, and chief whip Sithembiso Zungu, which were sponsored by the DA, and one against speaker Nobuhle Mthembu, brought by Al Jama-ah.
The programming committee approved the motions last week.
At a press briefing earlier, DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the city, under Morero’s leadership, is collapsing.
“As far as the DA is concerned, the mayor has shown by firstly writing to the Presidential Working Group to ask for intervention and then on top of that appointing a ‘bomb squad’ without council approval that not only has he gone rogue but he has also shown that he is incapable of running the City of Johannesburg,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
Joburg council set to vote on city's leadership
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The Joburg council has taken an hour caucus break, requested by the DA, before it votes on three motions of no confidence in the city’s leadership.
The party said this was for deliberations.
The council is set to vote on three motions of no confidence brought against the mayor, Dada Morero, and chief whip Sithembiso Zungu, which were sponsored by the DA, and one against speaker Nobuhle Mthembu, brought by Al Jama-ah.
The programming committee approved the motions last week.
At a press briefing earlier, DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the city, under Morero’s leadership, is collapsing.
“As far as the DA is concerned, the mayor has shown by firstly writing to the Presidential Working Group to ask for intervention and then on top of that appointing a ‘bomb squad’ without council approval that not only has he gone rogue but he has also shown that he is incapable of running the City of Johannesburg,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
Joburg opposition unites for no confidence vote
ActionSA to abstain from voting in no-confidence motion against Dada Morero
Morero positive of beating no confidence motion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos