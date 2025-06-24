Allegations are that Mahatta was acting on the instructions of Mokati's cousin, Mathabo Motsieloa, who then collected R1,2m in insurance afterwards.
“Accused number two [Mahatta] will deny knowing accused number one [Motsieloa]. Accused two [Mahatta] will come and deny that he was at Banda's [traditional healer] house on the day you were shown him [by Motsieloa] and I put it to you that you were convinced that Mahatta could kill the deceased based on his structure [height and body],” Mshololo said.
According to the state witness, only known as Miss Ntai, Motsieloa showed her Mahatta four times before Mokati was murdered in March 2021. Ntai is a section 204 witness. A section 204 witness is someone who was involved in the crime but made a deal with the state to testify against their accomplices in exchange for immunity from prosecution or for a lesser sentence.
Ntai, who has pleaded guilty to her involvement in the matter and was handed a 10-year sentence in June last year, maintained that she had met the alleged hitman.
The state alleges that Motsieloa, a mineworker in Brits, North West, poisoned Gift Mokati twice in March 2021, but he survived. She then hired a hitman who stabbed and killed him later that month.
According to the indictment, Motsieloa then cremated Mokati's body and put bricks in his coffin on the day of his burial. However, the family discovered the plot before Mokati could be buried.
It's alleged that once Old Mutual paid Motsieloa R1,2m in insurance claim she then gave R30,000 to Motsumi Tabane – a police officer who was investigating Mokati's murder – not to implicate her.
The two then allegedly conspired to kill Tabane's colleague, Lekone Mohajan,e after he allegedly refused to close Mokati's murder case. Mohajane was killed in an apparent hijack in June 2023.
The trial continues.
Witness in insurance murder case misled the court – Adv Mshololo
