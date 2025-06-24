WATCH | Mashatile shrugs off 'link' to lotto operator deal
Deputy claims no political interference was in the awarding of contract
Deputy president Paul Mashatile has admitted that Durban businessman Moses Tembe – who is part of a consortium that was awarded the lucrative lotto licence contract – is his friend, but said he did not know Tembe was doing business with his sister-in-law.
In an interview with IN THE KNOW with Sowetan, a new podcast to be published on Thursday, Mashatile dismissed suggestions of political interference in the awarding of the contract – saying only trade and industry minister Parks Tau had the powers to choose the winning bidder...
