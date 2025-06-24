Former SA ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool says the current global tensions involving the US and Iran are but part of a calculated strategy, and not chaos.
"That really is unfortunate that global politics have come to tragedy, punctuated by fuss," he told 702 in an interview on Tuesday morning.
This was one of Rasool's first public interviews since being expelled by President Donald Trump from Washington in March over his views on Israel invasion of Gaza.
He told 702 he remained mentally strong. “I eat well. I sleep well. I have been through tough times in politics, and I have learned to maintain an equilibrium,” he said.
Rasool was speaking against the backdrop of a rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East, which intensified over the weekend, with the US bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities – Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.
Trump described the strikes as having “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, and warned of further military action if Tehran refuses to make peace.
The US assault followed more than a week after Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, triggering a cycle of retaliatory strikes. Iran responded with a series of missile attacks, resulting in hundreds of casualties on both sides.
‘This is Iraq 2.0’, Rasool says about ‘co-ordinated’ attacks on Iran by Israel, US
'The only people surprised are those who think Donald Trump is unpredictable. He is not; he has a plan,' he says
Image: Brenton Geach
Former SA ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool says the current global tensions involving the US and Iran are but part of a calculated strategy, and not chaos.
"That really is unfortunate that global politics have come to tragedy, punctuated by fuss," he told 702 in an interview on Tuesday morning.
This was one of Rasool's first public interviews since being expelled by President Donald Trump from Washington in March over his views on Israel invasion of Gaza.
He told 702 he remained mentally strong. “I eat well. I sleep well. I have been through tough times in politics, and I have learned to maintain an equilibrium,” he said.
Rasool was speaking against the backdrop of a rapidly escalating conflict in the Middle East, which intensified over the weekend, with the US bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities – Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.
Trump described the strikes as having “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, and warned of further military action if Tehran refuses to make peace.
The US assault followed more than a week after Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, triggering a cycle of retaliatory strikes. Iran responded with a series of missile attacks, resulting in hundreds of casualties on both sides.
On Monday, Iran fired missiles at a US airbase in Qatar, signalling that the standoff was far from over, as the conflict entered its 12th day.
Rasool was recalled barely two months after assuming his post in the US, accused by right-wing media of being a "race-baiting politician who hates America". Now back in South Africa, he said he was not surprised by the rising military rhetoric and posturing between world powers.
“The only people surprised are those who think Donald Trump is unpredictable. He is not; he has a plan,” he said, adding that the escalating pressure on Iran was a continuation of moves made over the past two years.
“This is the sum total of three things: Israel’s push for an endgame in Palestine that amounts to genocide; the fall of the Assad regime, which was a key ally of Iran; and now the weakening of Iran’s proxies. It’s all coming together for Israel and the US.”
He likened the recent warnings about Iran’s nuclear threat to the lead-up to the 2003 wawer in Iraq. Twelve days ago, we started seeing the co-ordinated assault. This is Iraq 2.0.They are saying Iran is three days away from a nuclear bomb and Trump is acting on it.”
Rasool’s comments come as fears of a wider Middle East conflict grow, amid ongoing US-Israel coordination and rising anti-Iran sentiment.
According to him He said this leaves SA at a more vulnerable state as it is dependent and integrated into Western economy. “We are deeply integrated into the Western economy. As the Middle East destabilises, South Africa becomes even more vulnerable.”
SowetanLIVE
Ramaphosa will not be bullied in Trump talks — Ntshavheni
Tony Leon criticises Rasool, says he would not take US ambassador job
SA should try to rebuild relationship with the US – Rasool
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos