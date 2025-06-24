On the day of the floods, Bavu had left her daughters in the care of her mother, promising to return the next day.
Dispatch
Shattered mother, 28, buries three daughters swept by floods
'All my children are dead, I’m left with none'
Image: Lulamile Feni
A young mother’s world was shattered as she watched her three daughters — her only children — laid to rest, a painful reminder of the devastating floods that have now claimed 97 lives in the Eastern Cape.
The scene was one of unimaginable grief as the mother, Yola Bavu, 28, struggled to come to terms with the loss of her children — Indiphile, 11, Keneilwe, 9, and Cebo, 6.
“All my children are dead, I’m left with none. They were so young, oh God, I will never see those smiles again, hear that jolly noise. I am poorer without them,” Bavu said, her voice cracking with emotion.
The three sisters were buried at Sibangweni village in Mthatha on Monday.
As the coffins were lowered, Bavu’s mother Ntombizonke, 49, and grandmother Nomsa, 63, were also overcome with grief.
The family had been staying together in Slovo Park, where Bavu’s mother worked as a cook at Mandela Primary School.
The children attended Bambanani Primary School in Slovo Park — with Indiphile in grade 6, Keneilwe in grade 3 and Cebo in grade 1.
Dispatch
