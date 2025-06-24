Rand Water's 18-day scheduled maintenance to hit different areas

Rand Water has announced the next phase of a planned maintenance project on its key infrastructure, which will start on Monday June 30, and continue until July 18, affecting different metropolitan municipalities at different times.
This includes the city of Ekhuruleni, Joburg, Madibeng, Tshwane, Rand West, Mogale City, Merafong, Lesedi, Givani Mbeki, Rustenburg and Royal Bafokeng municipalities. Nearby mines and industries will also be affected.
“The objective of this planned maintenance is to increase capacity and improve plant availability, reliability and operational efficiency, thereby supporting a more resilient and adaptable water supply network in preparation for the anticipated high-demand season from mid-August 2025,” Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said.
Pumping capacity at the Eikenhof, Zwartkopjes and Palmiet systems will be affected, leading to low water pressure or irregular water supply to different areas.
Here are the planned dates and times for different municipalities.
- City of Ekhuruleni metropolitan municipality. There will be no pumping at the Zwartkopjes system from June 30 to July 2 due to valve replacement.
- City of Johannesburg metropolitan municipality. Pumping at the Eikenhof system will be affected for 48 hours on June 30 due to pipe leak repairs at the Zuikerbosch plant. There will be no pumping from June 30 to July 2 at the Zwartkopjes system due to valve replacement at the plant. Pumping will be reduced to 1200 Ml/day on July 15 for 75 hours at the Palmiet System due to leak repairs.
- City of Tshwane metropolitan municipality. There will be a 16-day impact, especially in high-lying areas of Sohsanguve from July 3 to July 18 due to Hartebeeshoek reservoir cleaning. Pumping at the Palmiet will be reduced for 75 hours on July 15 due to leaks on the O2 pipeline.
- Mogale, Merafong, Madibeng, Royal Bafokeng, Rustenburg and Rand West local municipalities and mines and industries. Pumping will be reduced for 48 hours on June 30 due to pipe leak repairs at Zuikerbosch plant.
- Madibeng. Pumping at the Palmiet station will be reduced for 75 hours on July 15 due to leak repairs on the O2 pipeline.
“The maintenance work has been strategically scheduled during the low consumption months of May to July 2025 to minimise disruptions and better manage the potential impact on water supply.”
The maintenance project started on May 29. Maroo said so far, there has been a connection of the newly-constructed B16 pipeline, which will supply water from the new station 5A at Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant. The Russel Road meter has been installed, and Sasolburg Reservoir 1 has been cleaned.
TimesLIVE
Rand Water's 18-day scheduled maintenance to hit different areas
The repairs and upgrades will enhance water flow in the coming summer months
Image: Antonio Muchave
Rand Water has announced the next phase of a planned maintenance project on its key infrastructure, which will start on Monday June 30, and continue until July 18, affecting different metropolitan municipalities at different times.
This includes the city of Ekhuruleni, Joburg, Madibeng, Tshwane, Rand West, Mogale City, Merafong, Lesedi, Givani Mbeki, Rustenburg and Royal Bafokeng municipalities. Nearby mines and industries will also be affected.
“The objective of this planned maintenance is to increase capacity and improve plant availability, reliability and operational efficiency, thereby supporting a more resilient and adaptable water supply network in preparation for the anticipated high-demand season from mid-August 2025,” Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said.
Pumping capacity at the Eikenhof, Zwartkopjes and Palmiet systems will be affected, leading to low water pressure or irregular water supply to different areas.
Here are the planned dates and times for different municipalities.
“The maintenance work has been strategically scheduled during the low consumption months of May to July 2025 to minimise disruptions and better manage the potential impact on water supply.”
The maintenance project started on May 29. Maroo said so far, there has been a connection of the newly-constructed B16 pipeline, which will supply water from the new station 5A at Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant. The Russel Road meter has been installed, and Sasolburg Reservoir 1 has been cleaned.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos