Ramaphosa impressed with the running of Steve Biko hospital

"I want to applaud the cleaners and the security because this hospital is clean. Whenever I go to a health facility, I look at the cleanliness, and everything is well organised and packaged [here]. CEO, great accolades to you," he said.
Ramaphosa further said he was impressed by the technology at the hospital. "You have good hospitals here in Gauteng, and I want to applaud you, premier [Panyaza Lesufi] and MEC [for health], for allocating money to get all these technological applications.
"And I want to thank you for being foresightful and being addicted to technology, that is very good because in this day and age technology drives good medical healthcare, and going to various parts of this hospital I saw beautiful machines," Ramaphosa said.
He concluded by saying he was moved by the level of research.
"I was most impressed by the research that is being done here, this is how a hospital should be and should be managed, so I pay tribute to all of you, I came, I saw and I was most impressed," said Ramaphosa.
