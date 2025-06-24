“You cannot act as if you report to a different authority. On July 3, we will be voting on the budget vote, which includes approximately R48bn in grants for universities across the country. And yet, they behave like this?” he asked.
In April, parliament criticised the university for disqualifying students from graduating due to what it called unrecognised prior qualifications, despite a court ruling in favour of the affected students.
“They said they sent an email to the secretary of parliament, but when we met with the secretary, he said he never received that email. This is not personal. We just want our answers. We have since voted to reissue the summons,” Letsie said.
He also took aim at the university’s legal conduct in court matters involving students. A court ruled against the university and ordered the matter be reviewed.
“I’m very happy with that judge. He said the university’s arguments were hogwash. He reviewed and set aside their decision and instructed them to go and redetermine. He also slapped them with costs for wasting the court’s time.”
Letsie said the same law firm that lost the case has been rehired by the university for a similar matter.
“We are shocked. They lost with costs, and they’re back again. We’ve asked the university to give us a full breakdown of legal cases in 2023, who represented them, how much they spent, and who the cases were against,” he said.
This is after the university spent R14.7m on legal fees related to these disputes, but failed to provide a breakdown of the expenses when requested to do so by parliament.
Letsie said the minister of higher education had until the end of June to say whether an independent assessor would be appointed to probe governance at the institution.
SowetanLIVE
Parly to tighten oversight on schools, varsities
Image: Supplied
Parliament has vowed to tighten oversight on school infrastructure and university governance after reports of flood-damaged schools and legal battles at the University of Limpopo.
Briefing the media on Monday, the social services cluster raised concerns on certain issues, in particular the effect of floods on schools in the Eastern Cape and National Student Financial Aid Scheme-related issues. These include concerns about non-payment of students and accommodation providers, delays in processing appeals, and the scheme’s overall efficiency and financial management.
Recent severe floods affected the schooling of more than 6,000 pupils after more than 70 schools were damaged.
Makhi Feni, chairperson of the select committee on education, sciences and creative industries, said the committee would demand full reports from disaster management authorities.
“We want to see if there was any poor workmanship so that we do not continue to find ourselves in a critical mode,” he said. “We will make ourselves available to follow up so that we can make our own findings, not just depend on what has been reported to us.”
Feni said government spending on infrastructure will also be closely tracked and publicly accounted for.
“Funds that will be used for infrastructure will be closely monitored, working together with the office of the Auditor-General, and quarterly progress reports will be submitted. We want to make sure there is no money being spent unaccounted for,” he said.
He warned against the “ticking of boxes” without providing quality, saying that rebuilding due to poor initial construction is a waste of limited resources".
Meanwhile, Tebogo Letsie, chairperson of the portfolio committee on higher education and training, turned his attention to the University of Limpopo, accusing it of failing to respect parliament’s constitutional oversight powers.
He said the university’s response to a summons from parliament was misleading and accused the institution of lying.
“You cannot act as if you report to a different authority. On July 3, we will be voting on the budget vote, which includes approximately R48bn in grants for universities across the country. And yet, they behave like this?” he asked.
In April, parliament criticised the university for disqualifying students from graduating due to what it called unrecognised prior qualifications, despite a court ruling in favour of the affected students.
“They said they sent an email to the secretary of parliament, but when we met with the secretary, he said he never received that email. This is not personal. We just want our answers. We have since voted to reissue the summons,” Letsie said.
He also took aim at the university’s legal conduct in court matters involving students. A court ruled against the university and ordered the matter be reviewed.
“I’m very happy with that judge. He said the university’s arguments were hogwash. He reviewed and set aside their decision and instructed them to go and redetermine. He also slapped them with costs for wasting the court’s time.”
Letsie said the same law firm that lost the case has been rehired by the university for a similar matter.
“We are shocked. They lost with costs, and they’re back again. We’ve asked the university to give us a full breakdown of legal cases in 2023, who represented them, how much they spent, and who the cases were against,” he said.
This is after the university spent R14.7m on legal fees related to these disputes, but failed to provide a breakdown of the expenses when requested to do so by parliament.
Letsie said the minister of higher education had until the end of June to say whether an independent assessor would be appointed to probe governance at the institution.
SowetanLIVE
Duo creates NOVAR app to address 'injustice that exists within the education system'
Improving ECD must be a national priority
University of Limpopo demands that Letsie withdraw statement that management did not understand the NQF
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos