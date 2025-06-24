Minister Nkabane apologises to advocate Motau for including his name on list of disputed Seta panel

Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane has apologised to advocate Terry Motau for including his name on the disputed “independent panel” that assisted her in the process that led to botched appointments to the boards of Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas).
Nkabane on Tuesday said he had written to Motau about what she said was a “misunderstanding” surrounding his involvement in the panel being questioned by parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education.
The apology by Nkabane is rumoured to have come on the advice of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Luthuli House on Thursday last week.
Ramaphosa and senior ANC leaders are also said to have advised her to stop speaking to the media for fear of digging herself further into a hole.
Nkabane last week revealed names of a panel which she said was independent and had recommended names of ANC cadres to lead the Seta boards. On that list, the name of Motau featured prominently as someone who was meant to have chaired the panel.
Motau, however, took issue with his name being included in the list of panel members, saying the process of appointing him was never concluded and he never attended a meeting.
Nkabane sent an apology to him on Monday.
“The purpose of this engagement was to seek a shared understanding of the matter and to express regret for the confusion caused. The minister conveyed her sincere apology to advocate Motau for any inconvenience, reputational discomfort or misunderstanding that may have arisen,” the department said on behalf of Nkabane.
“This outreach was undertaken in the spirit of transparency, mutual respect and professional courtesy. There was never any intent to misrepresent advocate Motau’s role or to cause harm to his professional standing. The misunderstanding has now been constructively resolved and there is a mutual understanding between the parties.”
Nkabane said she had not been made fully aware that the process to formally appoint Motau as the chair of the panel required the presence of an attorney.
I Motau said he only met Nkabane’s adviser Asisipho Solani and a Luvo Makasi whose role in the department remains unclear.
“This gap in communication contributed to the oversight,” said the department.
Nkabane has also undertaken to brief parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education on the steps taken to clarify that Motau was not involved in the panel.
Nkabane has been summoned to appear before the committee next month with her disputed panel.
“She remains accountable to parliament and is committed to ensuring full transparency and procedural compliance.
“The minister reaffirms her respect for advocate Motau and his distinguished service to the legal profession and public life. She remains committed to ensuring the appointment processes in the department are guided by integrity, transparency and due diligence.”
Minister Nkabane apologises to advocate Motau for including his name on list of disputed Seta panel
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
