He also called on parents to take greater responsibility for their children’s behaviour. “If your child goes to school, you should know whether they are going with a pen and an exercise book, or with a knife and a gun. Parents can’t just leave everything to teachers. It’s a collective responsibility.”
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube emphasised that school governing bodies are empowered by their codes of conduct to take disciplinary action, including expulsion, against disruptive and violent pupils.
“We cannot allow our schools to become places of horror where teachers are mistreated. Learners who create unsafe environments must be removed, as they inhibit others from learning and put educators at risk.”
Gwarube highlighted the importance of protecting both learners and teachers, stating that maintaining discipline is essential to school safety. “This protocol endorses minimum safety standards and builds on them to ensure that everyone at school feels safe.”
The two ministers stressed that safety is a shared responsibility and that without active community support, this programme cannot succeed.
The ministers also acknowledged that the Safe Schools Protocol is not a silver bullet, but an essential step forward. They committed to visiting schools nationwide to ensure proper coordination between principals and police station commanders.
Mchunu, Gwarube launch Safe Schools Protocol to fight violence at schools
At least 283 schools in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Western Cape have been identified as hotspots for violence.
This figure was announced by police minister Senzo Mchunu during the launch of the Safe Schools Protocol by the SAPS and the basic education department in Cape Town on Tuesday.
Mchunu expressed deep concern over the increasing number of violent incidents in schools. “This public launch signifies a renewed and strengthened commitment by both departments to ensure safe and child-friendly learning environments across South Africa,” Mchunu said.
The Safe Schools Protocol aims to address the alarming levels of violence, crime and insecurity in schools.
“When we deploy resources, including our eyes and ears, we are mindful that Gauteng, KZN, Eastern Cape and Western Cape are the main contributors to violence and criminality in the country. We can no longer police South Africa in the traditional way,” Mchunu added.
