Manhunt underway after three murder suspects overpower cops, flee on foot

A manhunt was launched for three murder suspects who escaped from the Letsitele police station in Limpopo after they allegedly overpowered the police on duty and fled on foot in the early hours on Tuesday.
It was reported that the prisoners are armed.
According to Col Malesela Ledwaba, the three suspects were awaiting trial prisoners on a murder case that took place last year.
“Reports indicate that the murder suspects, Patrick Mbombi, Thabo Moye Makgopa, and Javas Mongwe are described as dangerous and armed. They allegedly overpowered police on duty and fled on foot. At this point we are still investigating the manner in which these suspects escaped,” said Ledwaba.
Ledwaba said police cannot share how many police officers were on duty when the break happened. “We cannot share with the media the security of the prison as it is a private matter.”
