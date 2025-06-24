Gunman who opened fire at ActionSA branch launch faces additional intimidation charge

The gunman who fired shots at an ActionSA branch launch in ward 25 in eThekwini where party leader Herman Mashaba was expected to meet supporters has been charged with intimidation.
This emerged in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday when Xolani Morgan Hadebe made his second court appearance for pointing a firearm and discharging a weapon in a built-up area.
Senior prosecutor Calvin Govender said the state was opposed to Hadebe being granted bail due to safety concerns.
Hadebe, who previously said he wanted to represent himself, has now enlisted private legal representative Mafika Dlamini.
Dlamini said they were ready to proceed with the bail application. However, the matter was adjourned to July.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango was present in court with party supporters.
He said Hadebe should be sentenced for the offence.
“This will send a message to other individuals. He should be an example.”
The province was a hotbed of political intolerance and violence.
“What Hadebe did was uncalled for and especially as we were expecting our party leader Mashaba. He pointed a gun at one of our councillors,” said Mncwango.
Mncwango has called on other political parties in the province to talk to their members about the importance of political tolerance, especially leading up to the 2026 local government elections.
“Other leaders should engage their members and educate them about democracy. We need to educate each other because it’s part of democracy to campaign. It can’t be that 31 years into democracy there are still no-go areas, we can’t accept that.”
Last week the court heard Hadebe has previous convictions dating back to 2015.
