Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba has applied to interdict his ex-wife Nomachule Mngoma from going on TV to be interviewed about their failed marriage and allegations of infidelity and pornography.
In court papers which were filed in the Johannesburg high court last week, Gigaba said his ex-wife's interview on Showmax's new show Untied will "taint my good name and dignity that I have been rebuilding from the past years after [divorce]".
The eight-part talk show, which is hosted by broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja, was supposed to premiere on Tuesday, but according to News24, Gigaba managed to halt the airing of the episode – for now.
The urgent application and the episode had been postponed until July 7.
The eight women Mabotja will sit down with include Mngoma, Nonku Williams, Palesa Madisakwane, Sonia Booth, Dawn Thandeka King, Zandi Nhlapo, Mona Monyane and Beverley Steyn.
Gigaba said since 2018, he had decided to remove himself from the spotlight and rebuild his name. "In short, the third respondent [Mngoma] has recorded a podcast with the first [Multichoice] and second [Goat Originals] about my private life, years after we formally separated and ultimately divorced.
"It is important to state that I made a conscious decision to not publicly talk about the third respondent's life after our divorce, for her own integrity and for the integrity of our minor children."
SowetanLIVE
Gigaba interdicts ex-wife Noma not to talk about failed marriage on TV show
Image: Supplied
Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba has applied to interdict his ex-wife Nomachule Mngoma from going on TV to be interviewed about their failed marriage and allegations of infidelity and pornography.
In court papers which were filed in the Johannesburg high court last week, Gigaba said his ex-wife's interview on Showmax's new show Untied will "taint my good name and dignity that I have been rebuilding from the past years after [divorce]".
The eight-part talk show, which is hosted by broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja, was supposed to premiere on Tuesday, but according to News24, Gigaba managed to halt the airing of the episode – for now.
The urgent application and the episode had been postponed until July 7.
The eight women Mabotja will sit down with include Mngoma, Nonku Williams, Palesa Madisakwane, Sonia Booth, Dawn Thandeka King, Zandi Nhlapo, Mona Monyane and Beverley Steyn.
Gigaba said since 2018, he had decided to remove himself from the spotlight and rebuild his name. "In short, the third respondent [Mngoma] has recorded a podcast with the first [Multichoice] and second [Goat Originals] about my private life, years after we formally separated and ultimately divorced.
"It is important to state that I made a conscious decision to not publicly talk about the third respondent's life after our divorce, for her own integrity and for the integrity of our minor children."
SowetanLIVE
'Renewal doesn't deal with corruption in the ANC': Gigaba warns money still a trojan horse
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos