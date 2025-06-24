'Did our kids have to die in council ditch?'

“As a community, we want the ditch closed. We can’t lose another child,” she said.
“Did our children have to die for them [municipality] to react?”
This is how a distraught aunt of the two boys who drowned in a municipal pond in Duduza on the East Rand responded to their tragic deaths.
The bodies of Molefe Mthombeni and Samkelo France, both aged 10, were discovered on Friday in the open ditch near Zamani Section in Duduza, a day after they were reported missing.
Ntombi Thusi, who is Samkelo’s aunt, told Sowetan that the Ekurhuleni municipality had failed them because the attenuation pond where the children died had been left unsecured for years, and the community’s pleas to have the concrete fence repaired had fallen on deaf ears.
“That ditch has been sitting there open for years, and our complaints as a community have fallen on deaf ears. We are beyond hurt; our child did not deserve that. He was not even sick, so it’s still very much of a shock to our system,” said Thusi.
Another resident said children liked playing at the pond, but the community always tried to keep them away from the structure, which is designed to temporarily store stormwater to prevent flooding.
“Almost every day, crime prevention wardens have to go to the ditch and keep many more children away from it. It’s worse in summer,” said Ntombikayise Khumalo, an aunt to Molefe, the second boy who drowned.
“As a community, we want the ditch closed. We can’t lose another child,” she said.
However, the City of Ekurhuleni said it was not aware that the fence around the stormwater pond had been tampered with, as no-one had reported the damage.
Spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said they had secured it but that “certain people decided to remove certain slabs of the concrete fence that we put there”.
“That [the vandalism] cannot be blamed on us. No-one notified us about the fence being removed, but I can tell you, it’s common that people remove fences everywhere. You would have seen people do it at cemeteries, people do it at stadiums. It’s a culture that we as people of SA must get to come to terms with and try to eradicate,” he said.
One of the last people to see Molefe and Samkelo alive was 10-year-old *Bongani, who left with them to go and play at a nearby park.
“Initially, we had gone to play at the park with the swings,” he said. “Molefe suggested we go for a swim at the ditch because he had been there once. But Samkelo and I had never been to the ditch. I refused, telling them I can’t swim. But also my ears were ringing, I was hearing weird sounds and voices, so when they went there I headed home.”
Molefe’s mother, Agnes, said she had been alarmed when, by 6pm, he had not come home as per his routine.
A few streets away, Samkelo’s family was also worried as he was not yet home. The parents went to Bongani’s house to find out what happened to their son. He told them that the last time he saw Molefi and Samkelo was when they went to the pond to swim.
The parents opened missing persons cases and posted on social media.
On Friday, Agnes said, she got a call from someone who told her that the boys had been found and she should go to the pond.
“We never thought of anything negative; we thought they were alive, but by the time we got to the scene, we saw their clothes, so we had to go to the police to report.
“At the station, we were told someone had also called in to say he saw clothes at the pond.”
She said police then contacted police divers from Benoni and Johannesburg.
Agnes was there when her child’s body was retrieved from the water.
“The two boys were found naked ... not far away from the ditch’s banks.”
She said she was still in disbelief because the pond is not deep, with the water level reaching just above the divers’ knees.
“I am asking myself if these children were really swimming in these temperatures. We did not even know if they knew how to swim or went to that place as he [Molefe] spent most afternoons after school at soccer training. We had hoped he would be a star one day and play for the big teams like Sundowns, which he was very much fond of.”
*Not his real name.
