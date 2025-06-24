The ministers of police and basic education, Senzo Mchunu and Siviwe Gwarube, are due to sign a school safety protocol on Tuesday.
The collaborative initiative aims to tackle the alarming rates of violence, crime and insecurity prevalent in schools.
Recent police data for the 2023/2024 financial year highlighted 28 murders within basic education institutions, with nearly half occurring in KwaZulu-Natal and 46% involving pupil-on-pupil violence. More than 11,000 burglaries were also recorded.
The departments said the protocol emphasises shared responsibility and integrates stakeholders into the safety ecosystem. An accompanying work plan has been developed providing practical, measurable and urgent activities, including joint school safety audits, updating standard operating procedures and ensuring compliance with laws regulating liquor outlets near schools.
TimesLIVE
28 murders within basic education institutions in one year: Government to act
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
