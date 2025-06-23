At the age of 28, Nkazimulo Mthobisi, a petrol attendant from Auckland Park, is chasing a career in the tech industry with one late-night tutorial and work shift at a time.
“I work full-time at a garage, and I study programming through Boston College and IQ Academy. I’ve always loved technology, and now I’m finally doing something about it,” he said.
However he said getting the job wasn’t easy.
“I walked about, handed out CVs, followed up in person. Eventually, someone gave me a shot. I needed to earn while I studied. I’m up early, I work long hours, and when I get home, I study. On quiet shifts or off days, I watch tutorials. It’s hard, but I know what I’m working towards,” he said.
The dream for Mthobisi is to become a full-time software developer.
Petrol attendant juggles shifts, studies fueling future in tech
Aspiring IT enthusiast dreams of a brighter future
Image: Supplied
“In five years I see myself in the IT industry, working in a field I’m passionate about, financially stable and helping others who are trying to rise just like I did. The biggest challenge for me when it comes to balancing work and studies is time and energy.
“Working long hours can leave me drained and sometimes it’s tough to focus on studies after a tiring shift. There’s also the pressure of keeping up with deadlines especially when I’m working weekends or holidays. But I’ve learnt to keep my goals in front of me and remind myself that every small step counts,” he said.
Despite the struggle, he said he has found meaning in his work.
“Being a petrol attendant taught me discipline, humility, [and] how to deal with people. I’ve grown so much. When doubt creeps in I remind myself that every small step counts. Tough seasons don’t last but the results of consistency do. For someone in my situation who is starting to lose hope, I’d say don’t give up because your dreams are valid,” he said.
SowetanLIVE
