‘I grasp concepts better in isiXhosa than in English’
Mother-tongue learning improves concept grasp and school performance
Image: Supplied
Hlumelo Makunga, a 19-year-old Wits University student, is living proof that learning in one’s mother tongue can be beneficial to schoolchildren.
In 2016, when Makunga entered grade 4 at Ngubezulu Primary School in Tsomo, he was introduced to Mother Tongue-Based Bilingual Education (MTbBE).
IsiXhosa was the primary language of instruction (80%) and English was a secondary language (20%) until he passed grade 7.
“I never struggled with English and maths because I had a solid foundation in my mother tongue,” he said.
“My teachers used isiXhosa to explain complex concepts, and this helped me understand and retain information better.”
Makunga’s academic record speaks for itself. He passed English, maths and science with a level seven in grade 12 and was named the top pupil in the Mthawelanga circuit in the Cofimvaba area.
He is now studying towards a degree in chemical engineering.
“English will never make one a better learner than others. It’s the foundation, dedication and commitment that matter,” he said.
Makunga’s cousin, 13-year-old Isiphiwe Makunga, is in grade 7 at Ngubezulu Primary.
Isiphiwe started his schooling career in the Western Cape but moved to the village school in January this year.
In the Western Cape, he was being taught in English only.
“I did not perform well, though I was not failing. Now things are much better.
“In term one, I obtained a level 4; in term two, I received a level 5, and I believe in term four I will achieve a level 7,” said Isiphiwe, who has fallen in love with mathematics and wants to be a lawyer or maths teacher.
Qhama Bukula, 11, is in grade 6 at Mvuzo Primary School in Cofimvaba.
He speaks English fluently, even though he has never attended an English-medium school.
“My English teachers are good. Though I can feel comfortable in both languages, and I can express myself freely, I am an isiXhosa speaker ... I grasp concepts better in isiXhosa than in English.
“Even when we support each other with school assignments or work, we use both isiXhosa and English, and my peers understand better in isiXhosa.”
Sinaye Maxolo, in grade 7, hopes that the mother tongue learning programme will be introduced in grade 8.
“This will make me part of the first group to be taught in MTbBE in high school starting next year.
“My school has been at the top of the district in maths and debate, in both English and isiXhosa, and we are also involved in coding and robotics and became district champs. I am participating in all of those, including music,” Sinaye said.
This special report into the state of literacy, a collaborative effort by The Herald, Sowetan and Daily Dispatch, was made possible by the Henry Nxumalo Foundation
