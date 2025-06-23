Hundreds of police cars in Gauteng are stuck at workshops

“These complaints date back to the previous term [of the legislature], which further indicates systemic neglect,” she said.
More than 700 police vehicles in Gauteng are currently out of service due to mechanical failures, accidents or missing parts, a situation that is crippling the province's fight against crime and leaving communities vulnerable.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who has led a province-wide anti-crime campaign since taking office, admitted the numbers were alarming. He urged police officers to look after their vehicles, while also pointing to broader systemic problems, including community attacks on police vehicles during protests and high-speed chases that often result in damage.
Concerned citizens have, meanwhile, called for reforms in SAPS fleet management.
The damaged fleet headache came to light during a provincial legislature response questions posed by Crezane Bosch of the DA.
Speaker Morakane Mosupyoe confirmed that out of the province’s 5,630 police vehicles, 710 were not operational.
"Some vehicles get damaged when they (police) are chasing criminals, and in some instances, they sometimes get attacked by citizens who throw stones at them, they are involved in accidents and sometimes it is when they interact with criminals," Lesufi said on Sunday.
He said although the number of unusable fleet was high, it also showed that police were doing their job.
Lesufi said the provincial government had gone beyond its mandate last year by providing nearly 200 new vehicles to SAPS, adding: “Police must also improve how they manage these assets. They are valuable and should be treated as such.”
Ian Cameron, chairperson of police portfolio committee in parliament, said the numbers are shocking.
“It's a general problem across the country. This past week, I visited several police stations and most of the time about 50% of police vehicles are not functional or close to being nonfunctional,” Cameron said.
He said the situation makes police unable to react to all matters but attend only to serious crime matters.
“This means people would be left vulnerable,” he said, adding that the government needs to restructure the supply chain.
“It is not functioning the way it should. There is always a delay or backlog; it needs to be decentralised.”
One of the key bottlenecks has been the severe shortage of mechanics. The police service currently employs 262 mechanics, 110 short of what’s required. As a result, some vehicles reportedly sit idle at repair depots for years.
In some instances, parts are stolen from parked vehicles awaiting repairs. A police officer told Sowetan that two weeks ago, car parts were stolen at their garage in Diepkloof, Soweto, turning the facility into a crime scene for the whole day.
"I had gone there to service a police van but I couldn't because investigators were taking fingerprints, and it is not the first incident that happened this year," said the officer.
Bosch said her party's oversight visits to police stations across the province "revealed a disturbing pattern" of widespread mechanichal issues and delays in repairs.
Bosch said concerns about police vehicle shortages have been raised consistently in communities such as Ivory Park, Pretoria Central, Jeppe, Sebokeng, De Deur, Olievenhoutbosch, Rietgat, Boschkop and Mamelodi, among others.
"[Police] stations like Ivory Park reported 16 out of 78 vehicles being unserviceable, while Pretoria Central had 14 out of 80 vehicles out of operation. In some areas, this has been a recurring issue for several years with no lasting intervention from provincial leadership,.”
Bosch added that residents and community policing forums have been consistently reporting delayed police responses to crime scenes, primarily due to a lack of functioning vehicles.
