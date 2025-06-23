Financial ombud recovers millions for consumers

The highest number of complaints from consumers to the National Financial Ombud Scheme (NFO) last year were about incorrect or inflated charges for cars, homes, bank accounts and funeral policies.
According to the NFO’s 2024 annual report released at the weekend, the scheme recovered R328,5m for consumers who laid 35,855 complaints against various service providers between March 1 and December 31 2024.
“This recovery of monies has helped individuals and families regain lost financial stability, reinforcing the institution’s role as a guardian of justice in financial services,” said Reana Steyn, the scheme’s head ombud and CEO.
“The NFO has continued to solidify its role as a pillar in the South African landscape that ensures access to financial consumers to be transparent, and the effective resolution of disputes.”
The NFO’s banking division recovered about R29m, the credit department returned R2,3m, the life insurance section recovered R202m, and short-term non-life insurance clawed back R94,1m.
The banking division received more than 15,000 complaints.
Of the five banks with the highest number of cases opened, Capitec, which has the largest number of customers by far, led with 1,203, which represented 20% of all cases opened. Findings in favour of complainants totalled 22%.
FNB came second with 1,017 cases, representing 17% of all cases opened, with findings in favour of complainants totalling 16%. Standard Bank had 998 cases, followed by Nedbank with 881, and ABSA with 812.
The categories of complaints that kept the NFO’s banking division busiest were current accounts, personal loans, savings accounts, credit cards, and home loans.
Fraud remained the leading issue in consumer banking complaints, representing 30% of all cases.
Complaints related to maladministration and debt-stressed consumers followed as the second and third highest categories, reflecting ongoing financial challenges.
Regarding nonbank credit cards, the Retail Credit Solutions Group had the highest number of cases opened (243), followed by OPCO 365 with 133, Edcon Ltd with 126, and DMC Debt Management with 121 cases.
Howard Gabriels, lead ombud for the NFO’s credit division, said two matters that stood out for their systemic effect during the reporting period were value-added services (VAS) and minimum payment calculations with several retailers.
“A serious concern emerged regarding the application of payments on credit accounts where VAS charges (such as airtime or insurance add-ons) were not considered in determining the minimum monthly payments,” he said.
“This led to growing [negative] balances despite customers paying what they believed to be the full amount due. Following our intervention, the affected credit provider agreed to write off inappropriate balances and amend its internal policy to ensure VAS charges are included in future minimum payment calculations.”
During the reporting period, the NFO’s non-life insurance division closed 9,289 cases.
Edite Teixeira-Mckinon, lead ombud for the division, said complaints related to motor vehicle insurance accounted for 42%. This was followed by homeowners’ insurance at 27%, commercial at 14%, household contents at 6% and other types of insurance and non-claim-related complaints, combined, at 11%.
“As regards motor vehicle insurance disputes, the highest number of complaints considered related to claims for accidents, at 62%, followed by warranty and mechanical breakdown claims, at 18%, and theft and hijack claims, at 9%,” she said.
“The primary reason for [these] complaints ... were claims rejected on an exclusion in the policy, the leading exclusion being the failure to prevent or minimise loss or damage, also known as a lack of due care, or recklessness.”
Under homeowners’ insurance, the highest number of complaints finalised related to claims for loss or damage due to acts of nature, at 40%. This was followed by the bursting of water apparatus, theft and burglary.
The primary cause for complaints under this category was the rejection of claims based on gradual deterioration, lack of maintenance, or wear and tear. Another key cause for disputes related to the quantum of the claim.
Santam Ltd had the highest number of formal complaints opened against it, followed by Standard Insurance Ltd, Old Mutual Insure Ltd, Absa Insurance Company Ltd and Discovery Insure.
