Bodies of two pupils retrieved from pond in Duduza

By TimesLIVE - 23 June 2025 - 20:20
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane says losing young lives in this manner is devastating not only for the families, but for the school community and the province as a whole.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ File photo

The bodies of two grade 5 pupils from Dan Radebe Primary School in Duduza, Ekurhuleni, were discovered in a water pond on Friday.

The two boys, who were close friends and in the same class, are suspected to have drowned, the Gauteng education department said on Monday.

They were reported missing on Thursday.

“Subsequently, their bodies were found during a search mission by emergency services in a water pond that was reportedly formed by excavations at a nearby construction site in Duduza.

“According to the community; this large, rain-filled pit, unsecured and unmarked, has become a hazardous attraction for informal swimming to children in the area,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The department's psychosocial support unit has been dispatched to the school to provide trauma counselling and support to the affected pupils, teachers and families.

“This is a heartbreaking incident. Losing young lives in this manner is devastating not only for the families, but for the school community and the province as a whole. Our sincerest condolences go out to the parents, teachers, classmates, and friends of these learners,” said Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.

