News

12 soldiers in court in connection with the murder of a Hawks investigator

23 June 2025 - 14:50
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
12 SANDF members appeared before the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.
12 SANDF members appeared before the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Twelve South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members appeared before the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday in connection with the murder of a Hawks investigator who was assassinated on August 6 2023.  

Lt-Col Frans Mathipa was travelling on the N1 near Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, when he was shot. His car lost control and ended in a ditch.

The late Lt Col Mathipa
The late Lt Col Mathipa
Image: Supplied

On Sunday, almost two years since the incident, two soldiers were arrested in connection with the murder. Then on Monday morning, 10 more handed themselves over to the Hawks.

Lt-Col  Mathipa, who was attached to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State section within the Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Gauteng, was on duty conducting an investigation at the time of his death
Lt-Col Christopher Singo, Hawks spokesperson

After a brief appearance, the matter was postponed to July 1 for bail application, said Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo. "The identity of the accused cannot be revealed as per court order," he said.  

"Lt-Col  Mathipa, who was attached to the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State section within the Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Gauteng, was on duty conducting an investigation at the time of his death," said Singo. 

He said the suspects were also linked to a case of kidnapping of two foreign nationals at a mall in Midrand on December 29 2022.  

The Sunday Times previously reported that Mathipa was assassinated days after divulging details of his investigation into the disappearance of suspected Isis (a terrorist group originally inspired by Al-Qaeda) financier Abdella Abadiga from the Mall of Africa in Midrand.  

He reportedly had a high-level meeting with a state prosecutor and SANDF personnel two days before he was murdered, where he requested access to classified military documents related to the reasons why special forces soldiers were at the mall when Abadiga disappeared.  

SowetanLIVE

Two soldiers arrested in connection with murder of Hawks investigator

The suspects are due in court on Monday to face charges of murder and kidnapping.
News
8 hours ago

10 more SANDF officials arrested over murder and kidnapping of Hawks officer Frans Mathipa

Ten more SANDF members were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of Lt-Col Frans Mathipa.
News
4 hours ago

Two soldiers stabbed to death at Mpumalanga base after altercation

Two soldiers were stabbed to death during the early hours of Saturday at the Macadamia Military Base near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga, allegedly after ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2025 Youth Day recap
Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words