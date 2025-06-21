News

Two soldiers stabbed to death at Mpumalanga base after altercation

21 June 2025 - 14:04
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Preliminary information indicates that a tragic altercation involving SANDF members at Macadamia military base in Mpumalanga resulted in the deaths of two soldiers. It is alleged that one of the members fatally stabbed two of his colleagues.
Image: Stock

Two soldiers were stabbed to death during the early hours of Saturday at the Macadamia Military Base near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga, allegedly after a confrontation with a colleague.

Rear-Adm Prince Tshabalala, confirmed the incident to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Saturday.

“The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) confirms that an unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of this morning at the Macadamia Military Base near Komatipoort, Mpumalanga,” Tshabalala said.

“Preliminary information indicates that a tragic altercation involving SANDF members resulted in the deaths of two soldiers. It is alleged that one of the members fatally stabbed two of his colleagues.”

It is understood by TimesLIVE that the attacker then attempted to take his own life with the knife but did not succeed.

The SANDF, in conjunction with the SA Police Service (SAPS), has launched a full investigation into the matter.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident remain the subject of ongoing inquiry, and further details will be communicated once officially verified. The SANDF expresses its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased members. This is a deeply painful moment for the organisation and the military community at large,” Tshabalala said.

The SANDF appealed to the public and media to allow the investigative processes to unfold without speculation, and to respect the dignity and privacy of the affected families during this difficult time.

