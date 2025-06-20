News

Volley of gunshots kills Walter Sisulu University staff member

By TimesLIVE - 20 June 2025 - 09:05
The victim sustained many gunshot wounds while seated in the driver’s position of a vehicle. Stock photo
The victim sustained many gunshot wounds while seated in the driver’s position of a vehicle. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/ Iurii Konoval

A Walter Sisulu University (WSU) staff member was found dead inside his car on Thursday night.

He was found at about 5.40pm near the Nkululekweni entrance gate adjacent to the N2 on the WSU Mthatha campus.

A police spokesperson said: "Police discovered the victim deceased inside a stationary vehicle. Preliminary forensic analysis confirms the victim sustained many gunshot wounds while seated in the driver’s position. The motive remains unknown."

An investigation is under way.

TimesLIVE

Five WSU students arrested for violent protest to appear in court

Five Walter Sisulu University students are to appear in the Mthatha magistrate's court on Thursday after their participation in a protest over the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Four Walter Sisulu University students arrested amid retaliatory protest

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana says they condemn the acts of vandalism, arson, road blockades and intimidation by the students.
News
2 weeks ago

Anger as WSU questions credentials of man fatally shot at Mthatha campus

Walter Sisulu University is facing a backlash over its comments about the fatal shooting during unrest at its Mthatha campus.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2025 Youth Day recap
Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words