Two youths, 19, arrested in connection with Pretoria pupil’s fatal stabbing

Two youths aged 19 were arrested after a grade 11 pupil from Lesedi Secondary School in Lethabong, an informal settlement in Donkerhoek, Pretoria East, was fatally stabbed on Tuesday.
Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the youths are expected to appear before the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate's court on Friday facing a charge of murder.
The family of Lethabo Mokonyane, also 19, told Sowetan newspaper they believed he had allegedly been targeted by the matric pupil and his friend because of a dispute earlier this year.
There is a shortage of chairs at the school and Mokonyane prevented the grade 12 pupil from taking one, using a pair of scissors to deter him, according to the report. The families were called in for mediation, and thought the issue was resolved.
The Gauteng education department said the alleged culprit bunked school that day and arrived at the premises as pupils were boarding scholar transport vehicles. He and his friend allegedly accosted the victim outside the school yard.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said a team of psychologists and the department's school safety unit had been deployed to the school to provide trauma counselling while strengthening safety interventions.
