The department of transport has responded to a suggestion by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) for a moratorium on fines for motorists whose new driving licence cards are stuck in a reported backlog.
Led by Wayne Duvenage, the organisation, through its advocate Stefanie Fick, said on June 17 it wrote to transport minister Barbara Creecy asking her to waive fines for motorists whose new driving licence cards were stuck in the backlog.
The department of transport has reported a backlog of 690,000 driving licence cards arising from a breakdown earlier this year of SA’s only card-printing machine.
Outa wrote to the minister asking her to consider extending the validity period for all driving licence cards to 10 years while the card backlog exists, and provide clarity to all enforcement officials to prevent unwarranted fines and harassment of motorists.
Fick said fining motorists waiting for their renewed cards would be unfair.
Outa said a 2024 investigation uncovered irregularities in the process for buying a new driving licence card machine.
“The tender was awarded in August and in September we handed our investigation report to the minister, who passed it on to the auditor-general.
Transport department is ‘weighing results of extending validity of driving licences’
Ministry acknowledges Outa letter to Barbara Creecy asking for fines to be waived for motorists whose cards are stuck in backlog
Image: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
The department of transport has responded to a suggestion by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) for a moratorium on fines for motorists whose new driving licence cards are stuck in a reported backlog.
Led by Wayne Duvenage, the organisation, through its advocate Stefanie Fick, said on June 17 it wrote to transport minister Barbara Creecy asking her to waive fines for motorists whose new driving licence cards were stuck in the backlog.
The department of transport has reported a backlog of 690,000 driving licence cards arising from a breakdown earlier this year of SA’s only card-printing machine.
Outa wrote to the minister asking her to consider extending the validity period for all driving licence cards to 10 years while the card backlog exists, and provide clarity to all enforcement officials to prevent unwarranted fines and harassment of motorists.
Fick said fining motorists waiting for their renewed cards would be unfair.
Outa said a 2024 investigation uncovered irregularities in the process for buying a new driving licence card machine.
“The tender was awarded in August and in September we handed our investigation report to the minister, who passed it on to the auditor-general.
Image: BUSINESS DAY
“In March this year, the minister announced that the [auditor-general’s] investigation confirmed irregularities, and said she would go to court to overturn the tender award. We are waiting for clarity on the contract process,” said Fick.
The department’s Collen Msibi has confirmed the ministry received the letter from Outa and it is “being processed internally for the minister’s attention”.
“The driving licence card agency of the department is also conducting a study of the financial implications on the extension of the validity period of driving licence cards,” Msibi said, on Outa’s recommendation for an extended validity period.
“Motorists can drive with an expired card for up to three months before being eligible to be fined, provided they can show proof they applied for a new card before their current card expires.”
“If the card had expired at the time of application for a replacement, they must apply for a temporary driver’s licence and keep proof thereof in the vehicle.
“A temporary driver’s licence is valid for six months, or until the new or replacement card is issued.”
JMPD is enforcing roadworthy rules for vehicle safety
These are areas where Joburg roads agency will spend its budget
Lesufi 'still waiting' for e-toll bills update
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos