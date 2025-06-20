News

LISTEN | Godongwana proposes full public funding for political parties

20 June 2025 - 13:44
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana champions clean politics with full public funding for parties.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana champions clean politics with full public funding for parties.
Image: Nic Bothma

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is proposing political parties be fully funded by public money, arguing reliance on private donors undermines accountability.

Speaking at the Electoral Commission of SA’s (IEC) inaugural symposium on political funding on Thursday, he said: “In my view, political parties must be fully publicly funded. Political funding for political parties from the public purse carries with it obligations — there’s going to be accountability and transparency. The auditor-general must be able to audit for that accountability.”

Godongwana said there is need for a funding regime that ensures stability, transparency and participation. However, he cautioned that economic challenges and reduced revenue collection could limit the creation of a common public funding pool.

“Between the 2011/12 financial year to date, we’ve only given R3bn to political parties,” a figure he cited to highlight underfunding of parties.

He also questioned the IEC's role in overseeing political funding, asking, “Are we not putting the IEC in a position of a conflict?”

Listen to the minister:

Godongwana’s call for public party funding comes as the country grapples with fiscal strain. In recent months, he tabled a budget proposing a VAT increase to address a revenue shortfall but faced backlash for straining taxpayers already battling with a cost-of-living crisis.

The symposium was themed “Sustaining Multiparty Democracy through Enhancing Political Funding Regulation in South Africa”. It brought together political party representatives, parliamentarians, academics, civil society, media, business leaders and international organisations to discuss the future of political funding and its role in fostering an inclusive multiparty democracy.

South Africa is due to hold local government elections next year.

TimesLIVE

SOWETAN SAYS | Fuel levy hike to raise cost of living further

The cost of living has become a subject of intense discussion almost everywhere. In taxi ranks, shopping malls, workplaces and sporting events, the ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Poorest provinces depend mainly on social grants

The impoverished Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Limpopo are the provinces with the highest percentage of households relying on social grants as ...
News
3 weeks ago

‘We are shielding the poor,’ says Ramaphosa on high cost of living

A number of measures are in place to cushion South Africa's most vulnerable
News
3 weeks ago

'Private sector has a vital role to play in investment'

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana stressed that while economic development spending of R289.8bn remained in his budget since the February tabling, ...
News
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2025 Youth Day recap
Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words