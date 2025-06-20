News

KZN logistics company owner, drivers arrested in raid on undocumented foreigners

Premier Thami Ntuli vows to continue clampdown on businesses flouting laws

By Mfundo Mkhize - 20 June 2025 - 15:51
Dozens of undocumented foreign nationals who work at a logistics company were arrested together with the owner during a raid by police and government officials in Durban on Friday.
Dozens of undocumented foreign nationals who work at a logistics company were arrested together with the owner during a raid by police and government officials in Durban on Friday.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli has vowed to continue a clampdown on businesses that flout labour laws by employing undocumented foreigners.

He was speaking after a raid at Westmead Mining, a Durban-based logistics company where law enforcement officials arrested several workers without documentation.

“We will not tolerate the employment of undocumented nationals or anyone employed without due processes. It must be legal, “ said Ntuli.

The visit follows an outcry from local drivers who complain undocumented workers accept lower wages, he said.

An informer put the number of truck drivers working at the company at 85, said Ntuli. The owner was arrested.

More than 135 people were arrested in a crackdown by police for a wide range of crimes in the past two days, he said.

“Some have criminal cases. Apart from going through a process of deportation, they will have to face the charges first.”

We need to send a strong message to our people.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli

South Africans cannot go to any country without valid papers, he said.

“It's unfortunate some business leaders in KwaZulu-Natal employ undocumented workers. This has a bearing on the growth of our economy and the rate of employment.”

On Wednesday a similar operation was conducted in Hammarsdale, where 100 illegal foreign nationals were arrested, while 20 were arrested in Chatsworth on Thursday.

Last month provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi together with department of labour and home affairs officials raided a KwaDukuza textile factory said to be employing more than 300 undocumented workers.

“There 179 were arrested and it was later discovered 158 did not have the permits to be in the country,” said Ntuli.

The owner of the factory was arrested and charged for violating immigration and labour laws.

The company, which has been in operation for more than 25 years, was a supplier to reputable retail clothing outlets, he said, adding that the move was aimed at protecting the provincial economy.

The clampdown comes a day after the unveiling of the Sibaya coastal precinct which has a potential of unlocking employment prospects. The massive project is worth R6bn and has the potential of creating 70,000 jobs in five years.

“The investment can even see the employment of 5,000 people in two months' time. If we cannot be closer to the investment, you will find undocumented workers being beneficiaries. We need to send a strong message to our people.”

Ntuli said he is planning to meet with organised business to drive home the message of creating employment opportunities for locals.

“They must know when they continue employing undocumented foreigners they face the possibility of being arrested.”

TimesLIVE

Gauteng has failed to improve essential services in Alex – public protector

Five years after releasing its report into the lack of essential services in Alexandra township, the office of the public protector has now turned to ...
News
2 days ago

Hawks arrest five suspects in Durban in connection with fraudulent passport syndicate

Five people were arrested in Durban on Saturday in connection with a fraudulent passport syndicate involving home affairs employees, foreign ...
News
6 days ago

The Quick Interview | Operation Vala Umgodi not yet ready to fold

Deputy national commissioner and head of Operation Vala Umgodi Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili says they have requested an additional six months to continue ...
News
3 weeks ago

Hawks raid Pretoria high court over fraudulent notices to foreign nationals

The Hawks raided the Pretoria high court today over allegations that an employee has been issuing fraudulent notices of motion to undocumented ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2025 Youth Day recap
Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words