Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer

The employee added that the PVA wasn't sure how much the property would be sold for but were willing to negotiate. "It will be a challenge to sell it because most of the buildings are derelict, but the property is a prime area. The buyer can flatten it and building their own home," said the source.
The three buildings on the property on Saxonwold Drive will be sold separately, while their furniture, which includes archaic items, will be sold as a lot on July 24.
Public viewing will take place on June 30, then again on July 6, 13 and 19 between 10am and 4pm. The properties are part of Confidence Concept, which was in business rescue.
First on the block will be Number 5 Saxonwold Drive, a three-storey residence featuring eight bedrooms, extensive living and entertainment areas, an indoor swimming pool, an expansive rooftop patio, staff accommodation, and ample garaging.
The Number 7 building is a panhandle property comprising three storeys and 17 en-suite bedrooms, while the third property is a single-storey, three-bedroom home with a single garage, storeroom, and staff accommodation.
Bidders for the Gupta family's home in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, will be expected to fork out between R250,000 and R500,000 to take part in next month's auction of the infamous compound.
Last week, Park Village Auctions (PVA) were given the green light by the court to go ahead with the auction, and on Thursday they released details of the auction of the three properties.
While the registration fee is set at R50,000 refundable deposit, the bidders will have to pay in an additional R500,000 to bid for property number 5 and 7 (both three-storey mansions) and pay R250,000 for the single storey property 3.
The three properties have 17 bedrooms and were priced at R37m in the past evaluation.
A source from the auctioning company said the steep registration fees were uncommon. “We have decided to put stringent rules to deter people who want to mess around. In the past, we've had the Gupta lawyers messing up by paying the registration fee and then not bid. We have done a few auctions of their assets in the past," the source said.
The Saxonwold compound was where the Gupta family wined and dined politicians, in what was widely viewed as part of a strategy to capture state influence and secure government contracts.
In 2018, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas gave scathing testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, detailing threats, bribes and corruption he had encountered during a meeting at the Gupta residence. He said the meeting had been arranged by former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.
Other members who have been at the property include former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, ex-Transnet bosses Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Anoj Singh, who the Zondo commission found had collected bribes in bags from the Gupta compound as per the testimony of three witnesses who served as their protectors or drivers.
The Guptas have fled SA and are currently being pursued by government to face criminal charges.
