Hitman jailed for brutal attack on elderly couple planned by son-in-law

By TImesLIVE - 20 June 2025 - 14:28
Two intruders got into the property and attacked the couple in the early hours of the morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/chingyunsong

A man who was paid R1,000 to kill an elderly couple as they prepared for Fajr — a sunrise prayer — has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the contract killing in Cape Town. 

Reagan Davis, 35, was handed two life sentences and 15 years' direct imprisonment by the Cape Town high court for the murder of 75-year-old Hashim Ahmed Dennis and attempted murder of his 70-year-old wife Kulsoem at home in Northpine, Brackenfell, on January 31 2020. 

Davis was a co-accused with the elderly couple’s son-in-law Brent Williams — who died in February before the state closed its case. 

“Senior state advocate Evadne Kortje proved the murder was a contract killing and the accused was paid R1,000, which he used to buy takkies,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila. 

Evidence was led by 10 witnesses which revealed Williams and his wife Ibtisaam Dennis, who lived with the elderly couple, had marital problems. Williams hired Davis and an unknown accomplice to invade and attack his in-laws to “neutralise” his marital problems. 

Williams drove the hitmen to the property and they gained access via a security gate at about 4am and entered the couple's flatlet. 

“[Kulsoem Dennis] heard the voice of an intruder asking where the money was in Afrikaans before brutally attacking her. The intruder hit her on the head, neck and chest with a gun. She chanted, ‘Allahu-Akbar' [God is Great] until she hit the floor. Severely injured and in shock, she lay on the floor, pretending to be dead as her [headscarf] fell softly over her face and she kept her eyes closed,” said Ntabazalila. 

Her husband was attacked as he came out the bathroom and died after being stabbed 15 times. 

Ibtisaam Dennis called the police, whose investigation confirmed her husband was the mastermind behind the attack.

TimesLIVE

