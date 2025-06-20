News

Guardian of mentally challenged woman jailed for insurance murder

By TimesLIVE - 20 June 2025 - 09:30
Mboneleli Msila, the victim's guardian since the age of 11, was the mastermind of her murder.
Mboneleli Msila, the victim's guardian since the age of 11, was the mastermind of her murder.
Image: SAPS

The gun murder of a vulnerable mentally challenged woman from Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay has led to the lengthy incarceration of four men involved in an insurance claims plot.

The mastermind behind the killing of Nomdundu Mafani, 23, was identified as Mboneleli Msila, her guardian since the age of 11.

It was revealed he took out several insurance policies on her life at financial institutions worth R600,000. He hired his three accomplices, Mbulelo Jack, Monde Tshemese and Lungisile Lucas, to help him carry out the scheme.

Sentencing was handed down in the High Court sitting in Knysna on Thursday.

Msila, 57, and Tshemese, 35, were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and the same for conspiracy to commit murder.

Lucas, 41, and Jack, 25, were jailed for 17 years.

Garden Route district police commissioner Maj-Gen Phumzile Cetyana thanked senior state advocate John Reyneveld and Sgt Mphumezi Mlenze for the convictions.
Garden Route district police commissioner Maj-Gen Phumzile Cetyana thanked senior state advocate John Reyneveld and Sgt Mphumezi Mlenze for the convictions.
Image: SAPS

TimesLIVE

North West road rage suspects arrested after murder of elderly couple

North West police have arrested two suspects who allegedly shot and fatally wounded an elderly couple at a shopping centre in Rustenburg in a road ...
News
1 day ago

Former prosecutor in court on corruption and money laundering charges

It is alleged the former prosecutor and her accomplice duped three people into paying R10,000 each for securing permanent employment as prosecutors ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2025 Youth Day recap
Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words