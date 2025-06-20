The gun murder of a vulnerable mentally challenged woman from Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay has led to the lengthy incarceration of four men involved in an insurance claims plot.
The mastermind behind the killing of Nomdundu Mafani, 23, was identified as Mboneleli Msila, her guardian since the age of 11.
It was revealed he took out several insurance policies on her life at financial institutions worth R600,000. He hired his three accomplices, Mbulelo Jack, Monde Tshemese and Lungisile Lucas, to help him carry out the scheme.
Sentencing was handed down in the High Court sitting in Knysna on Thursday.
Msila, 57, and Tshemese, 35, were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and the same for conspiracy to commit murder.
Lucas, 41, and Jack, 25, were jailed for 17 years.
Guardian of mentally challenged woman jailed for insurance murder
Image: SAPS
The gun murder of a vulnerable mentally challenged woman from Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay has led to the lengthy incarceration of four men involved in an insurance claims plot.
The mastermind behind the killing of Nomdundu Mafani, 23, was identified as Mboneleli Msila, her guardian since the age of 11.
It was revealed he took out several insurance policies on her life at financial institutions worth R600,000. He hired his three accomplices, Mbulelo Jack, Monde Tshemese and Lungisile Lucas, to help him carry out the scheme.
Sentencing was handed down in the High Court sitting in Knysna on Thursday.
Msila, 57, and Tshemese, 35, were sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and the same for conspiracy to commit murder.
Lucas, 41, and Jack, 25, were jailed for 17 years.
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
North West road rage suspects arrested after murder of elderly couple
Former prosecutor in court on corruption and money laundering charges
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos