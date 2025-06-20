News

Fake intel led to my removal as MK secretary-general, says Shivambu

Intelligence report claims Floyd Shivambu was ‘accumulating supernatural powers to remove people’

By Thando Maeko - 20 June 2025 - 13:50
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK Party) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu briefs the media on allegations that he intended to dethrone the party's leader, Jacob Zuma held at Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel in Midrand.
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK Party) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu briefs the media on allegations that he intended to dethrone the party's leader, Jacob Zuma held at Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel in Midrand.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Floyd Shivambu has accused individuals close to former president Jacob Zuma of siphoning off R7m from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, alleging the funds were looted within a matter of months after the party’s formation.

Read more here: BusinessLive

WATCH | Shivambu explains why he was removed as MK Party secretary-general

Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK Party) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu says he was removed from his position due to allegations that he ...
News
1 day ago

Shivambu plans to start a new party – without resigning from MKP

Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu says he will begin engaging with South Africans on the process of forming a new ...
News
1 day ago

MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Shivambu's failure to stand with the violated

There is nothing revolutionary about this and the only thing revolutionary about Shivambu is his eloquent talk about revolution.
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2025 Youth Day recap
Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words