Fake intel led to my removal as MK secretary-general, says Shivambu
Intelligence report claims Floyd Shivambu was ‘accumulating supernatural powers to remove people’
By Thando Maeko - 20 June 2025 - 13:50
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK Party) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu briefs the media on allegations that he intended to dethrone the party's leader, Jacob Zuma held at Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel in Midrand. Image: Freddy Mavunda
Floyd Shivambu has accused individuals close to former president Jacob Zuma of siphoning off R7m from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, alleging the funds were looted within a matter of months after the party’s formation.
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Floyd Shivambu has accused individuals close to former president Jacob Zuma of siphoning off R7m from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, alleging the funds were looted within a matter of months after the party's formation.
