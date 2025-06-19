Emerging farmers must work towards achieving commercial status, says MEC

Eastern Cape agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe has urged the province’s farmers to seize opportunities presented by the government and private sector to transition from emerging to commercial status.
Kontsiwe made the call at the department’s agricultural show on Wednesday at the Bhisho Show Grounds, where she praised the quality of produce on display.
“My heart is filled with joy because I saw the quality of the produce displayed here.
“This means that our people are determined to fight poverty.”
Kontsiwe was elated that most of the farmers present at the show had received support from the government.
She said farmers needed to graduate to commercial status.
“We want you to become businesspeople,” she said.
“I want to emphasise that because you must graduate to be commercial farmers.”
The revival of the long-standing agricultural show, designed to celebrate farming excellence and promote market access for smallholder farmers, marks a significant milestone.
Kontsiwe highlighted the event’s potential to showcase excellence, facilitate market access and foster commercial opportunities.
Starting in 2025, four agricultural shows will be held annually — one per quarter — across key districts of the Eastern Cape.
They are designed to provide crucial platforms for smallholder farmers to exhibit their produce, network with industry players, and gain vital insights into market trends, financial products and modern agricultural technologies.
Farmers attending the show voiced their enthusiasm for the initiative.
Nomali Ncumani, a farmer from Toise near Stutterheim who produces a variety of vegetables and raises chickens, could not contain her excitement.
“I have learnt a lot from engaging with other farmers here and saw how things can be done differently to improve the produce.
“An important aspect is the unity I saw among farmers and that unity will take us to greater heights,” Ncumani said.
Key stakeholders were also present, encouraging farmers to engage with them for market access.
They included the department’s implementing agency, the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency (ECRDA), the Amathole District Municipality, Buffalo City Metro, Small Enterprise Development and Finance Agency, Eastern Cape Development Corporation, Agricultural Research Council, Luziko Fresh Produce, Foody Basket and many other entities.
Luziko founder Nkosikho Nkantso advised farmers to spring into action.
“I encourage you to bring your produce to us,” he said.
“Ensure that you are producing good quality so that your produce can sell.”
ECRDA chief executive Simphiwe Somdyala expressed satisfaction with the “good produce” on display and committed the agency to assisting farmers in supplying other government departments, including health, education and correctional services.
“We will buy the produce of the farmers and supply other government institutions. The government, through the ECRDA, will assist the farmers to access the market,” Somdyala said.
