WATCH | Shivambu explains why he was removed as MK Party secretary-general

“I want to put on record as to what the reasons were that were given in the national officials for my redeployment. The reason given in the national officials for my deployment or removal as secretary-general was that I wanted to overthrow Zuma as the president of Mkhonto we Sizwe.
“That is what was said. All the work that I was doing as secretary-general of establishing structures and identifying leaders was meant to help me clear the removal of Zuma as president of Mkhonto we Sizwe. And as part of that reason, an extremely bizarre and fake intelligence report was produced, which was claimed to be a conversation between me and some people in the African continent, where it is alleged that I was raising money to remove president Zuma,” said Shivambu.
On Monday, MK Party leader Zuma took a firm stance against undisciplined members, emphasising that no one is above the party.
“If one of us goes off track, we don't beg them...We've had seven secretary-generals because we're not here to play games. We don't care how great you are, how loved you are, we don't care. We talk about our party,” Zuma said.
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK Party) secretary-general Floyd Shivambu says he was removed from his position due to allegations that he intended to dethrone the party's leader, Jacob Zuma.
The removal of Shivambu as the secretary-general was announced on June 3.
Shivambu has, for the first time, spoken about the reason for his removal, despite reports claiming it was due to his visit to the self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, which the party distanced itself from.
