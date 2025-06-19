In a small corner of the University of the Western Cape (UWC), a bold idea is quietly changing lives.
The Samsung Innovation Lab is not your usual tech classroom. It’s a space where students from tough backgrounds get access to skills once out of their reach that can help them break into industries that typically ignore them.
But this isn’t just about coding. Dr Wouter Grove, who heads the centre, explains that the lab focuses just as much on critical thinking, design thinking, confidence and even public speaking. The aim is simple: give students the tools to shape the future, not just survive it.
Kieno Kammies sat down with Grove to understand how this lab is unlocking potential — and why it’s already making waves far beyond the UWC campus.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: At the edge of opportunity — inside the Samsung Innovation Lab at UWC
In a small corner of the University of the Western Cape (UWC), a bold idea is quietly changing lives.
The Samsung Innovation Lab is not your usual tech classroom. It’s a space where students from tough backgrounds get access to skills once out of their reach that can help them break into industries that typically ignore them.
But this isn’t just about coding. Dr Wouter Grove, who heads the centre, explains that the lab focuses just as much on critical thinking, design thinking, confidence and even public speaking. The aim is simple: give students the tools to shape the future, not just survive it.
Kieno Kammies sat down with Grove to understand how this lab is unlocking potential — and why it’s already making waves far beyond the UWC campus.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Introducing FlexClub, a smarter way to rent a car
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Inside the future – a conversation with Vuyo Mpako from NEXT176
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Can tech fix Africa’s property puzzle? Proply’s Wesley Roos thinks so
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos