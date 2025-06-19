News

WATCH | Innovate Africa: At the edge of opportunity — inside the Samsung Innovation Lab at UWC

By Kieno Kammies - 19 June 2025 - 12:15

In a small corner of the University of the Western Cape (UWC), a bold idea is quietly changing lives.

The Samsung Innovation Lab is not your usual tech classroom. It’s a space where students from tough backgrounds get access to skills once out of their reach that can help them break into industries that typically ignore them.

But this isn’t just about coding. Dr Wouter Grove, who heads the centre, explains that the lab focuses just as much on critical thinking, design thinking, confidence and even public speaking. The aim is simple: give students the tools to shape the future, not just survive it.

Kieno Kammies sat down with Grove to understand how this lab is unlocking potential — and why it’s already making waves far beyond the UWC campus.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Introducing FlexClub, a smarter way to rent a car

With many people’s credit records damaged by Covid-19, FlexClub offers a responsible and flexible way to get behind the wheel of a late-model car ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Inside the future – a conversation with Vuyo Mpako from NEXT176

NEXT176 is Old Mutual Group’s new growth and innovation arm. While the parent company has been around for 180 years, NEXT176 is focused on what’s ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Can tech fix Africa’s property puzzle? Proply’s Wesley Roos thinks so

Buying property in Africa is often a minefield, complex, expensive and slow — but Wesley Roos, founder of Proply, believes that with the right tech, ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2025 Youth Day recap
Tshivenda-English dictionary opens up world of words