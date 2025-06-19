Sindiso Magaqa murder trial set down for October after accused pleads guilty

The Pietermaritzburg high court has set a trial date for two accused of murdering the former secretary-general of the ANCYL, Sindiso Magaqa.

This comes after one of the accused, Sibusiso Ngcengwa, pleaded guilty two weeks ago, implicating his co-accused.

Initially the state was set to prosecute four men for Magaqa's murder but one, Mlungisi Ncalane, was declared unfit to stand trial and was admitted to a mental institution, while Ngcengwa pleaded guilty.

New indictments were served on the remaining accused Sbonelo Myeza and Mbulelo Mpofana, who are charged with conspiracy to murder, murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and malicious damage to property.

Ncengwa has since been convicted and is expected to be sentenced on June 30.

The state said it was ready to prosecute the remaining two.

“Since accused number 4 has been separated in this matter by consent, we have agreed that this matter may be postponed for trial on the next session, which will be starting October 6 to 30,” said prosecutor advocate Elvis Cweka.

The court heard witnesses, including police and ballistic experts, would take the stand.

Ncengwa is already serving 95 years for a string of armed robberies.

The suspects were arrested in 2017.

It is alleged that Magaqa was killed because he had a dossier containing corruption information regarding the upgrade of a community hall in Mzimkhulu on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

It is alleged that millions of rand were pumped into the accounts of appointed service providers but no upgrade was done on the hall.

The late ANC leader in Harry Gwala district, Mluleki Ndobe, who was mayor, and municipal manager Zwelibanzi Sikhosana, were also arrested in connection with Magaqa's murder but the charges were withdrawn. Ndobe committed suicide in 2020.

In his guilty plea, Ncengwa said: “I confirm that I am the accused herein and that I know and understand the charges preferred against me, which are appearing on the indictment. My legal representative has explained to me the consequences of making this statement and I fully understand it.”

Ncengwa said he freely, voluntarily and without being influenced pleaded guilty to the charges against him, adding that he made admissions to the charges “in sound and sober senses”.

He said Magaqa was shot with an AK47 rifle by his late co-accused, Jabulani Mdunge. Mdunge died in a shoot-out with police during a foiled cash-in-transit heist in September 2017.

