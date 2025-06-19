News

Shivambu plans to start a new party – without resigning from MKP

19 June 2025 - 14:06
The former secretary of the MKP Floyd Shivambu addresses the media about the processes that he together with the other leaders will be take on to seek advice weather the country needs a new political party.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu says he will begin engaging with South Africans on the process of forming a new political party to contest the 2026 local elections.

Addressing members of the media at the Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel in Midrand on Thursday, Shivambu said he would never resign as a member of the MK party. However, he said that from next month he will begin engaging with South Africans “with the aim of establishing a political party”.

It must be a party that is owned by the people of SA. So that is basically why we called this press conference to communicate, and we will be going to the ground to speak to the people
Floyd Shivambu

“If the people of SA say we should do so, we do not want to do that as a personal project or as a group of friends project,” he said.

“It must be a party that is owned by the people of SA. So that is basically why we called this press conference to communicate, and we will be going to the ground to speak to the people. We’ll be talking to young people via social media platforms, and other media platforms ,” he said.

While praising the leadership of MK party president Jacob Zuma, Shivambu bashed the ANC and the EFF — the latter a party he formed and led with Julius Malema for more than a decade 

“A substantial number [of people] have said don’t ever try to join the ANC, and I fully agree. I will never join the ANC, it is directionless [and] does not know what it’s doing, and it’s in collaboration with the white system. And there are those who said, ‘Do not ever join the EFF because it is a cult’. I agree with them — there is no space for sound ideological reasoning and there is no self-respecting person who can join both the ANC and EFF,” he said.

SowetanLIVE

