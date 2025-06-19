“If the people of SA say we should do so, we do not want to do that as a personal project or as a group of friends project,” he said.
Shivambu plans to start a new party – without resigning from MKP
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Former uMkhonto we Sizwe Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu says he will begin engaging with South Africans on the process of forming a new political party to contest the 2026 local elections.
Addressing members of the media at the Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel in Midrand on Thursday, Shivambu said he would never resign as a member of the MK party. However, he said that from next month he will begin engaging with South Africans “with the aim of establishing a political party”.
