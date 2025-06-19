News

She's not one of us: SAPS issues cease and desist order to cop impersonator

By TimesLive - 19 June 2025 - 08:28
A Facebook user who calls herself Khosi Thomson has been ordered to refrain from impersonating members of the South African Police Service.
Image: SAPS

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a woman who calls herself Khosi Thomson has posted several pictures of herself in various clothing items intended to depict a police uniform.

“The SAPS confirms that the clothing in these pictures is not SAPS issued uniform.

“She also claims that she is a police officer attached to the Johannesburg Central police station. A preliminary investigation has revealed that she is not a member of the service and that she is a civilian.”

Mathe said the police's social media team reached out to Thomson, “by warning her to stop this illegal activity of posing as one of our own members”.

Thomson responded by locking her Facebook profile.

“The SAPS calls on Khosi Thomson to stop posing as a police officer and refrain from using the SAPS insignia.

“Our crime intelligence unit is actively searching for her and an investigation is under way.”

It is illegal to falsely represent oneself as a member of the police or to use a SAPS uniform, badge, or decoration without authorisation.

Image: SAPS

TimesLIVE

