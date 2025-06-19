The Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights Commission has laid criminal charges of crimen injuria against Michael Swain of the Freedom of Religious SA (Forsa) organisation.
Commission chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva revealed during a press briefing that Forsa allegedly accused her of securing R1.5m from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) for the Cheryl Zondi Foundation and appointed herself as its deputy president while still chairing the commission.
Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said Forsa made the allegations because the commission is set to implement laws that will regulate faith communities and that her return would reinforce these laws to monitor the Christian religion.
“Let me contextualise their anger,” she said. “Parliament made a decision in 2018 that, in terms of the religious sector, especially the Christian system, it needs to be monitored. It needs to be given boundaries, and they cannot continue as usual. They need to self-regulate. They need to have a code of conduct.”
Rights Commission lays crimen injuria charge against religious freedom body
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
The Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Rights Commission has laid criminal charges of crimen injuria against Michael Swain of the Freedom of Religious SA (Forsa) organisation.
Commission chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva revealed during a press briefing that Forsa allegedly accused her of securing R1.5m from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) for the Cheryl Zondi Foundation and appointed herself as its deputy president while still chairing the commission.
Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said Forsa made the allegations because the commission is set to implement laws that will regulate faith communities and that her return would reinforce these laws to monitor the Christian religion.
“Let me contextualise their anger,” she said. “Parliament made a decision in 2018 that, in terms of the religious sector, especially the Christian system, it needs to be monitored. It needs to be given boundaries, and they cannot continue as usual. They need to self-regulate. They need to have a code of conduct.”
Mkhwanazi-Xaluva said Swain has publicly claimed to have access to over 21 million Christians in SA, and leverages that reach to circulate misinformation.
She said she wants Swain to respond in court.
Forsa is a nonprofit, legal advocacy organisation dedicated to upholding the rights to religious freedom conferred by the constitution.
Cheryl Zondi, one of the women who accused pastor Timothy Omotoso of rape, said she had never applied for funding from the NLC and finances her foundation from her own pocket.
Sowetan tried to contact Forsa for comment but its phones were not answered.
SowetanLIVE
CRL Rights Commission calls for monitoring of abuse in churches
Too late: Omotoso trial witnesses say meeting NPA boss now is pointless
Religious institutions lack proper oversight – commission
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos