Rape charges laid after clinic finds three underage girls pregnant
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday times
A nurse and doctor at a North West clinic opened three statutory rape cases with the police after three girls aged 14, 15 and 16, who had visited the clinic for check-ups, were found to be pregnant.
North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the girls from Christiana had gone unaccompanied to the clinic for check-ups and were later confirmed to be pregnant.
“The three girls, who are supposed to be attending school, visited the clinic unaccompanied by their parents, and this raised the suspicion and concerns of the health professionals about a possible breach of duty of care by their guardians,” he said.
“Taking into account the seriousness and prevalence of incidents of gender-based violence, especially crimes against women and girl children, the SAPS’s family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit was notified to immediately investigate the possible contravention of the Sexual Offences and Related Matters Amendment Act.
“The Act does not only broaden the crime of rape but also prohibits acts of consensual sexual violation with certain children as statutory sexual assault.
“Investigation has revealed that all three girls have been involved in consensual intimate relationships and unprotected sex with their boyfriends that led to all three falling pregnant.
“The 14-year-old was impregnated by a 17-year-old, the 16-year-old by an 18-year-old, while the age of the 15-year-old girl’s boyfriend is still to be verified.”
The case dockets will be referred to the senior public prosecutor for decisions,” said Mokgwabone.
Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Patrick Asaneng said the fact that the pregnancies were brought to the attention of the police by the local clinic should serve as a warning about the prevalent dangers of crimes against children.
“They must also galvanise government and civil society to take decisive actions to eliminate the scourge of [gender-based violence and femicide] and immorality in the society,” he said.
