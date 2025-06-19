R22m Enoch Mgijima sports field is now 'grazing ground'

“No one can play there on that ground. It is dangerous, and it is a grazing ground for cattle”
This is how Apollo Bangani, a soccer coach in the Eastern Cape, reacted moments after the public protector, Adv Kholeka Gcaleka, released a damning report about the controversial Lesseyton multipurpose sports field in Komani.
It cost the municipality R22m to build but was deemed as “no value for money” due to poor workmanship and lack of oversight.
Bangani, a coach for Shining Stars, said the team had never used the now derelict grounds since it was launched in 2021. The launch revealed a dry, bumpy field, small metal spectator stands, and soccer and rugby uprights, which have since deteriorated.
“I am not happy at all about the money wasted on that soccer field. They brought us this thing and just dumped it and left. It has not been maintained,” Bangani said, adding that the stadium was not suitable for any type of sport.
“We have resorted to creating our own soccer grounds where we live, and these are much better, even though they are just gravel with grass,” he said.
Masonwabe Mapete, a player for United FC, said: “When we see how much was spent on that stadium and don’t see all that we were promised – a multipurpose ground – it is disappointing because we were sold dreams.”
In her briefing yesterday, Gcaleka blamed the Enoch Mgijima local municipality for mismanaging the project and for lacking oversight. She said the tender awarded to Thalami Civils exceeded its R18.7m quote by more than R4.7m.
Gcaleka said the investigation into the municipality found widespread procurement and contract management irregularities.
Among her findings are that:
Gcaleka said Sky High’s contract, valued at R1.1m, showed discrepancies between the tender and the service agreement. As a result, the contract value increased to R2.7m.
“The investigation revealed poor contract management, which resulted in Sky High being paid outside its scope of work, including [the] compiling and distribution of bid documents, bid registration and publication of a newspaper advert,” Gcaleka said.
She said the municipality paid Thalami Civils R15.1m without verifying work done, and no bank records confirmed construction-related payments. In addition, the MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Zolile Williams, delayed presenting the final forensic report by almost a year, breaching legislative timelines.
Gcaleka said Thalami Civils made several unexplained payments to “beneficiaries” whose authenticity could not be verified by her office.
“The transactions indicated material cash-based transactional activities without specific cause, and raises suspicion. As a result of these anomalies, the possibility of illicit activities and succeeding [cash] flows cannot be ruled out,” said Gcaleka, who referred the matter to the Hawks for further investigation.
In her recommendations, she said premier Oscar Mabuyane must take action against Williams and that the MEC must hold implicated employees accountable within 90 days. The municipal manager must also produce monthly updates on the project plan relating to the forensic report previously given to Williams.
