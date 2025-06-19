"After the sister rejected him, the man left," said Ndubane.
One man arrested, seven on the run after rape of woman (27)
Image: 123RF/fotokita
Mpumalanga police have arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly raped a woman several times then walked about 300m to where seven men were and handed her over to them to rape as well.
It is not yet known if the man knew the seven suspects when he allegedly handed the woman to them to rape, but police are investigating.
Spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane said the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning around 4am in Block B, near Tonga.
Ndubane said the victim, aged 27, was returning home with her sister after escorting a friend to catch a bus. She said on the way, the two sisters encountered two men; during this interaction, one of the men engaged with the victim's sister, expressing a love interest in her. However, the sister refused.
"After the sister rejected him, the man left," said Ndubane.
According to Ndubane, the suspect then told the other sister to leave and then forcibly took the victim to a secluded area where he allegedly raped her multiple times.
"The victim was then taken to another location, about 300 metres away, where she was further raped by a group of approximately seven men in an abandoned building.
"While it remains unclear if the arrested suspect has any ties with the other seven suspects who are still at large, the investigating team is diligently pursuing all leads.
"This case is being handled by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit based in Tonga. The investigation team has demonstrated exceptional dedication, as they apprehended the suspect later that same day.
"The manhunt for the remaining suspects is underway and police urge any members of the community with information regarding their whereabouts or any other related matters to come forward or call the Crime Stop number at 08600-10111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPS app. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous."
Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the efforts of the investigation team in finding the suspect shortly after the rape.
"We have been facing challenges concerning rape and sexual offences in our province; however, we remain steadfast in our collaboration with various stakeholders to ensure that perpetrators of these heinous crimes are swiftly arrested and brought to justice, as demonstrated in this case.
"Our commitment to finding the remaining suspects continues," he said.
