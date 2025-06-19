Love for science and evidence leads medic to career in Pathology

Since the age of eight, Dr Nokuthula Mphambukeli from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, knew she wanted to become a forensic pathologist – a gruesome thought for most children her age.
Now 28 years old, she serves as a forensic pathology medical officer.
Speaking to Sowetan, Mphambukeli shared that from a young age, she was deeply fascinated by the idea of solving problems through evidence. “Back in the day on e.tv, there used to be a show called Forensic Files and I was interested in it. It piqued my fascination,” Mphambukeli said.
“I liked the science, the biology and how one can solve issues through evidence. Beyond that, I have always been fascinated with the concept of death. Why do we die? What does our body do when we die? These are some of the questions I had,” she said.
She described her job as a “beautiful marriage of humanity and science”.
“I get to be inquisitive. I get to practice the skills that I have been taught and get to learn on the job as well. I enjoy just how calm things are in my department. It is not like a hospital where patients are coming in and out and there is an emergency. It is a steady pace and it is good for my mental health and my personality.
“The other rewarding part is the family interactions. Obviously, we know it is not a nice circumstance in dealing with someone who has passed away, but you can provide comfort to the family when you are giving them feedback as to the findings. Sometimes people are relieved and sometimes they get angry and you get all sorts of emotions and responses. I enjoy the idea that I can be the source of knowledge and source of comfort.”
Mphambukeli, who studied at the University of the Free State, said what solidified her interest in forensics was when she was in her second year in medical school studying the anatomical pathology module.
She said the lecturer posted in the group, inviting anybody interested in observing her do an autopsy with other students from the forensic science degree.
She said there were roughly 100 students in that class, but only two of them went to observe.
“It was an amazing experience. I felt so honoured. I still remember the case. Just to be a part of someone's story and journey at that particular point. The experience was indescribable.
“I was excited, nervous and humbled and from there I secretly made a promise to myself that I would pursue this career. I felt that I needed to try to give myself a chance in the field,” she said.
She said in medical school, there is a rotation in forensic pathology where one goes to a mortuary to observe autopsies and get lessons.
Love for science and evidence leads medic to career in Pathology
'Why do we die? What does our body do when we die?'
Image: Supplied
Since the age of eight, Dr Nokuthula Mphambukeli from Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, knew she wanted to become a forensic pathologist – a gruesome thought for most children her age.
Now 28 years old, she serves as a forensic pathology medical officer.
Speaking to Sowetan, Mphambukeli shared that from a young age, she was deeply fascinated by the idea of solving problems through evidence. “Back in the day on e.tv, there used to be a show called Forensic Files and I was interested in it. It piqued my fascination,” Mphambukeli said.
“I liked the science, the biology and how one can solve issues through evidence. Beyond that, I have always been fascinated with the concept of death. Why do we die? What does our body do when we die? These are some of the questions I had,” she said.
She described her job as a “beautiful marriage of humanity and science”.
“I get to be inquisitive. I get to practice the skills that I have been taught and get to learn on the job as well. I enjoy just how calm things are in my department. It is not like a hospital where patients are coming in and out and there is an emergency. It is a steady pace and it is good for my mental health and my personality.
“The other rewarding part is the family interactions. Obviously, we know it is not a nice circumstance in dealing with someone who has passed away, but you can provide comfort to the family when you are giving them feedback as to the findings. Sometimes people are relieved and sometimes they get angry and you get all sorts of emotions and responses. I enjoy the idea that I can be the source of knowledge and source of comfort.”
Mphambukeli, who studied at the University of the Free State, said what solidified her interest in forensics was when she was in her second year in medical school studying the anatomical pathology module.
She said the lecturer posted in the group, inviting anybody interested in observing her do an autopsy with other students from the forensic science degree.
She said there were roughly 100 students in that class, but only two of them went to observe.
“It was an amazing experience. I felt so honoured. I still remember the case. Just to be a part of someone's story and journey at that particular point. The experience was indescribable.
“I was excited, nervous and humbled and from there I secretly made a promise to myself that I would pursue this career. I felt that I needed to try to give myself a chance in the field,” she said.
She said in medical school, there is a rotation in forensic pathology where one goes to a mortuary to observe autopsies and get lessons.
“In my community service, I decided that because I am interested in the subject then I would go and shadow a doctor, at the time I was a medical officer in forensic pathology, and just see how everything is done.
She said that by getting to work in the field, she had amassed a good practical background that she could draw from.
Mphambukeli said while she is not yet a specialist in the field, she is well on her way to being one. “I haven't yet specialised, but I am somewhere in between where I have completed my medical degree and I have also done a qualification, it being a diploma in forensic pathology.”
For those looking to become a doctor who can then further become a forensic pathologist, Mphambukeli said some of the important subjects they would need to take include biology, mathematics and physics and to do really well to stand a good chance of getting into university.
“They must know the requirements [and] be sure that they want to work with deceased people. Shadow someone who works in pathology, if at all possible, and also pray about it. God will lead you to your destiny and calling,” she said.
SowetanLIVE
Phefeni Secondary School principal, June 16 is more than a history lesson
Activist Illuminates path for future leaders
Student uses NSFAS allowance to feed the poor
‘Focus on foundational learning or fail another generation’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos