Gupta family's infamous Saxonwold compound is set to be auctioned next month.
The three buildings on the property on Saxonwold Dr will be sold separately while their furniture, which includes archaic items, will be sold as a lot on July 24.
The public viewing will take place from June 30, then again on July 6, 13 and 19 between 10am and 4pm. The properties are part of Confidence Concept, which was in business rescue.
First on the block will be Number 5 Saxonwold Drive, a three-storey residence featuring eight bedrooms, extensive living and entertainment areas, an indoor swimming pool, an expansive rooftop patio, staff accommodation, and ample garaging.
The Number 7 building is a panhandle property comprising three storeys and 17 en-suite bedrooms, while the third property is a single-storey, three-bedroom home with a single garage, storeroom, and staff accommodation.
The Saxonwold compound was where the Gupta family wined and dined politicians, in what was widely viewed as part of a strategy to capture state influence and secure government contracts.
In 2018, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas gave scathing testimony at the Zondo commission detailing threats, bribes and corruption he had encountered during a meeting at the Gupta residence. He said the meeting had been arranged by former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.
Other members who have been at the property include former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, ex-Transnet bosses Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Anoj Singh, who the Zondo commission found they had collected bribes in bags from the Gupta compound as per the testimony of three witnesses who served as their protectors or drivers.
The Guptas have since fled SA and are currently being pursued by government to face criminal charges.
SowetanLIVE
Infamous Gupta family's Saxonwold compound goes under the hammer
Image: Mzilikazi wa Afrika
Gupta family's infamous Saxonwold compound is set to be auctioned next month.
The three buildings on the property on Saxonwold Dr will be sold separately while their furniture, which includes archaic items, will be sold as a lot on July 24.
The public viewing will take place from June 30, then again on July 6, 13 and 19 between 10am and 4pm. The properties are part of Confidence Concept, which was in business rescue.
First on the block will be Number 5 Saxonwold Drive, a three-storey residence featuring eight bedrooms, extensive living and entertainment areas, an indoor swimming pool, an expansive rooftop patio, staff accommodation, and ample garaging.
The Number 7 building is a panhandle property comprising three storeys and 17 en-suite bedrooms, while the third property is a single-storey, three-bedroom home with a single garage, storeroom, and staff accommodation.
The Saxonwold compound was where the Gupta family wined and dined politicians, in what was widely viewed as part of a strategy to capture state influence and secure government contracts.
In 2018, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas gave scathing testimony at the Zondo commission detailing threats, bribes and corruption he had encountered during a meeting at the Gupta residence. He said the meeting had been arranged by former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.
Other members who have been at the property include former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, ex-Transnet bosses Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama and Anoj Singh, who the Zondo commission found they had collected bribes in bags from the Gupta compound as per the testimony of three witnesses who served as their protectors or drivers.
The Guptas have since fled SA and are currently being pursued by government to face criminal charges.
SowetanLIVE
Gupta-linked execs, Zuma associates in parly
Gupta brothers are still South African citizens, says Aaron Motsoaledi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos