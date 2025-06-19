The race charged a registration fee of R650 for SA citizens, R1,500 for other African nationals and R3,000 for international runners. The prize money promised ranged from R1m for first place to R6,000 for tenth place.
SowetanLIVE
How non-payment shattered dreams of Mpumalanga Marathon winners
Image: Supplied
Two athletes who won the Mpumalanga Marathon say they never received their combined R1.1m prize and the organiser Caleb Lekhuleni is ignoring their calls.
Jobo Khatoane (37) and Malineo Mahloko (30) both athletes from Lesotho, are owed R1m and R100,000 respectively after competing in the marathon last year. Khatoane took first place in the men's race while Mahloko finished third in the women’s category.
Khatoane, who is currently unemployed and lives in Mokhotlong, said he made several attempts to get his prize money, but the organiser Lekhuleni who is now facing a criminal case over this matter, has allegedly stopped taking his calls.
“I used to speak to him personally, and he promised to pay me. The last time he spoke to me was in February when he told me that he had sorted his Sars (SA Revenue Service) matter, and he would pay me by the end of the month. After that, he had been unreachable via Facebook and through calls,” he said.
This has had a heavy impact on Khatoane, both emotionally and financially.
“I had to try not to think about it because it was starting to affect me. I was starting to struggle to prepare for other races because I earn my living through entering racing competitions.”
He said that preparing for the Mpumalanga race cost him around R30,000.
“It took a lot from me financially because after I realised the expected prize, I had to prepare myself and this also meant digging deep into my pocket including money I had put aside for my children's education because I knew I would be able to return the money with interest when I win,” he said adding that it took him five months to prepare for the race.
Mahloko said she had planned to renovate her home with her prize money.
“My dream vanished into thin air. After the race, they took our bank account [details] and I initially thought the payment was delayed due to Sars and taxation. We waited and nothing has been said about when we will get paid but only [empty] promises,” she said.
Their manager, Martin Ngwenya, said he spent more than R15,000 to support their participation in the marathon, covering transport, food and accommodation.
Image: Supplied
The race charged a registration fee of R650 for SA citizens, R1,500 for other African nationals and R3,000 for international runners. The prize money promised ranged from R1m for first place to R6,000 for tenth place.
The provincial department of sports which had partnered with Lekhuleni confirmed that they are aware that athletes weren't paid.
“Mpumalanga Marathon is a private non-profit organisation which has its own management to attend to its challenges. The department will not intervene in its affairs at this stage as there were no financial commitments made towards this project,” said spokesperson Sbongile Nkosi.
Athletics Mpumalanga president Paul Bester confirmed that the organisation has opened a case against Lekhuleni, a former employee of the National Lottery.
“There is a case at this stage opened against Lekhuleni because he is not coming to light with the payments,” he told Sowetan.
“We are waiting for the law to take its course now. I must also give detailed feedback to ASA (Athletics SA) this week because they have to discuss that issue again.”
Lekhuleni denied knowledge of any criminal case against him.
“I have assured all the runners that they will be paid and we just need to sort out internal issues, and I will have a media briefing next month to respond to all the questions,” he said without giving any time frames for payments to be made.
SowetanLIVE
