Residents choke on industrial effluent while Joburg City, mining firm play blame game

The City of Joburg and a mining company are pointing fingers at each other over the cause of a foul stench that has been choking residents of Pennyville for nearly a year.
The unbearable smell comes from murky water next to a mine dump in the area which is not far from houses. According to the residents, the smell which is often experienced in the morning and late afternoon, seeps into homes and clings onto clothes. Other residents claims to have suffered minor health sicknesses from it.
The city told Sowetan that the smell is caused by industrial effluent, specifically acid mine drainage which it linked to an active mine dump from DRD Gold mine. However, DRD Gold spokesperson Jane Kamau denied any connection between the spillage and its operations.
What was initially believed to be a severe sewage spill, the city has identified as toxic wastewater flooding which has turned a soccer ground into a pool of stagnant, mould-covered water.
City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane said the smell might have negative health complications such as suffocation, respiratory issues, neurological effects, gastrointestinal problems, eye and skin irritation.
He said community activists had initially contacted the city to report what they assumed was sewage. He said Johannesburg Water started with the first phase of the investigation by temporarily closing the trench but the smell still persisted.
“The City of Joburg can confirm that the substance observed in the Pennyville stream is not sewage, but rather wastewater. An industrial effluent acid mine drainage originating from mining activity. This has been verified from samples taken by the city’s environmental and infrastructure department,” said Modingoane.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
It conducted its inspections in August 2024 and despite identifying the source, no long-term solution has been implemented.
Kamau distanced the mine from the stench.
“The inspection revealed a significant build-up of sediment in the stream which is restricting water flow. The stream is overtopping its banks, and there are multiple inflows of untreated sewage and unknown effluents, further contributing to the problem,” Kamau said.
She added that the situation is more complex. “Should a formal investigation or inter-agency process be initiated, DRD Gold will co-operate in the interest of [the] community's wellbeing and environmental stewardship.”
However residents have been left in a lurch.
Lindiwe Ndevu, a resident, said she has been suffering from short breath since the smell begun and now takes herbs to cure herself.
“I can't sleep at night because my chest just gets blocked and I struggle to breathe. I am now depending on Phytomed herbs and drinking water with cloves every night for my chest.
Ndevu said that living in Pennyville has become unbearable. “We can't even enjoy the sun or eat outside anymore. The smell goes into our wardrobes and clings to our clothes. No matter what perfume you use, we all smell the same here now.”
Nontethelelo Cwele, 59, who lives closer to the mine dump, has been severely affected.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
“Once the smell starts, I start coughing. Whenever I cough, it feels like something is built up in my chest and that causes me to vomit nearly five times a day,” said Cwele.
David Van Wyk, a mining analyst from Bench Mark Foundation, said acid mine drainage was exacerbated by heavy rains experienced between December and April. He said the rain water would mix with oxygen and iron pyrite to form acid.
“We are concerned about the smell in the area and we are pleading the city to take action because they are the ones that brought these mines to these communities. It's their duty to eradicate this acid mine drainage and stop issuing out mining licences, especially in townships,” he said.
Modingoane, speaking about the action it would take, said: “Joburg Water is still trying to make attempts to talk to the mine. The department of mineral resources and energy has been notified but the city has not yet received feedback.”
