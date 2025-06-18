The 39-year-old Mnisi appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Wednesday, however his matter was postponed to June 24 for formal bail application.
Likhona's mutilated body was found dismembered in Roodepoort on the West Rand earlier this month.
According to Lt-Col Mavela Masondo, Mnisi was taken in for questioning on Monday before being linked to the matter. He was then charged with murder.
National Prosecuting Authority's regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the state was ready to proceed with bail which it will be opposing.
She said the matter was moved to another courtroom where bail will be entertained.
"We have done all the groundwork as the state, including the profiling of the accused. That process has been concluded, hence we say as the state we are ready to proceed.
"We consulted with the investigation officer and he has also concluded his affidavit that will be presented by the state during the bail application stage," she said.
Likhona alleged killer's parole due to expire in 2027
Image: Gauteng Education
The man arrested in connection with the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose from Roodepoort's Durban Deep earlier in June is on parole, which is due to expire in April 2027.
According to the department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo, the accused, Mduduzi Trevor Mnisi, was admitted into the correctional facilities on October 22 2009 after being convicted for robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder.
"His sentence was 12 years for robbery and six years for attempted murder, which totals to 18 years," he said.
Nxumalo said Mnisi served nine years and was placed on parole on December 12 2018.
