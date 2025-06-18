News

Lesufi 'still waiting' for e-toll bills update

18 June 2025 - 06:30
Koena Mashale Journalist
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature House Sitting at Selbourne Hall on June 17, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sharon Seretlo

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi remains in the dark about the future of e-toll bills in the province as he waits for an official update from the national government. 

This is despite Gauteng motorists, including himself, are still being billed for using the e-tolled highways. 

Answering questions in the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday, Lesufi said since a meeting held in January with the minister of transport, the provincial government can’t move forward without the transport department’s response on the matter. 

“We held a meeting on January 16 with the minister of transport [Barbara Creecy] and Sanral [the SA National Roads Agency]. The issue of the e-tolls was on the agenda, and we had extensive discussions. The minister pleaded with us ... that we leave all e-toll-related matters to herself and the board of Sanral,” he said.

Lesufi said the province was still awaiting feedback on the proposals from Sanral.  “As soon as we get this update, we will be in a position to fully respond to all the issues we have raised.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng motorists continue to receive e-toll bills despite repeated announcements over the past year that the system would be deactivated. A few weeks ago, a surprised Lesufi posted a picture of his bill on social media. The post has since been deleted.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, said Lesufi was avoiding responsibility.

“He shouldn’t attend a meeting just to pass the issue along without action,” Duvenage said. “He needs to meet the minister and insist on answers for our residents regarding the bills they’re receiving.

“It’s been six months since they claimed to have met with us, and if he doesn’t have those answers, he must accept responsibility. He hasn’t pushed the issue hard enough, and it’s too convenient to blame others. They’ve mishandled the situation, and it appears that Lesufi is avoiding accountability. He needs to take some responsibility.”

Regarding the issue of lifestyle audits, Lesufi dismissed claims that 37% of officials in his administration had failed the audits. 

“Only four HOD reports came with a report that needed further information," he said. “Only two HOD reports are still outstanding with the Special Investigating Unit. In terms of the percentage of the two, it’s not 37%, and I think we wanted to update that information.”

Lesufi said Gauteng was leading the country on this front. “We remain the only province among the nine provinces that have initiated the lifestyle audits for all HODs and CEOs. We are proud that all of them, without exception, subjected themselves to this process,” he said. 

Lesufi added that the next phase of the audits – targeting supply chain officials – was already under way.

