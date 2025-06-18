Lesufi 'still waiting' for e-toll bills update

Lesufi said the province was still awaiting feedback on the proposals from Sanral. “As soon as we get this update, we will be in a position to fully respond to all the issues we have raised.”
Meanwhile, Gauteng motorists continue to receive e-toll bills despite repeated announcements over the past year that the system would be deactivated. A few weeks ago, a surprised Lesufi posted a picture of his bill on social media. The post has since been deleted.
Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, said Lesufi was avoiding responsibility.
“He shouldn’t attend a meeting just to pass the issue along without action,” Duvenage said. “He needs to meet the minister and insist on answers for our residents regarding the bills they’re receiving.
“It’s been six months since they claimed to have met with us, and if he doesn’t have those answers, he must accept responsibility. He hasn’t pushed the issue hard enough, and it’s too convenient to blame others. They’ve mishandled the situation, and it appears that Lesufi is avoiding accountability. He needs to take some responsibility.”
Regarding the issue of lifestyle audits, Lesufi dismissed claims that 37% of officials in his administration had failed the audits.
“Only four HOD reports came with a report that needed further information," he said. “Only two HOD reports are still outstanding with the Special Investigating Unit. In terms of the percentage of the two, it’s not 37%, and I think we wanted to update that information.”
Lesufi said Gauteng was leading the country on this front. “We remain the only province among the nine provinces that have initiated the lifestyle audits for all HODs and CEOs. We are proud that all of them, without exception, subjected themselves to this process,” he said.
Lesufi added that the next phase of the audits – targeting supply chain officials – was already under way.
